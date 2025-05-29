“WORLD’S GREATEST AVIATION CELEBRATION” SET FOR JULY 21-27

Oshkosh, Wisconsin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From July 21-27, more than 10,000 aircraft and 600,000+ people will descend upon Oshkosh, Wisconsin for the 72nd Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) fly-in convention, AirVenture Oshkosh. The week-long aviation celebration will feature air shows, aircraft displays, historical re-enactments, new product introductions, and planes of every imaginable size and shape—from single-seat ultralights to jumbo jet airliners. With many of the attendees flying in and out, Wittman Regional Airport will become the world’s busiest airport during that week.

As always, the “World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration” will feature a dazzling array of day and night air shows, historical re-enactments, the Twilight Flight Fest, and aerobatic flying demonstrations. It will also feature events commemorating the 80th anniversary of World War II’s end, the 75th anniversary of the Korean War’s start and the incredible leaps of aviation technology that occurred between. In addition, public benefit flying will be recognized and the grounds will feature military aircraft from the National Guard representing numerous states. Other highlights will include two Goodyear blimps (in celebration of their 100th anniversary); a “reunion” of the last two Boeing B-29 bombers still flying; a USAF Lockheed U-2 spy plane (in celebration of the model’s 70th anniversary); over 1,400 forums, seminars, and workshops covering all facets of aviation; more than 800 exhibitors including major aviation manufacturers and innovators; nightly activities at the EAA “Theater in the Woods”; a replica WWII Messerschmidt Me262 (one of the world’s first jet-powered fighters); and vintage aircraft dating back to pre-World War I era.

“Simply put, in late July each year Oshkosh is the gathering place for everything that flies,” said Dick Knapinski, EAA’s Director of Communications. “Whether you’re seeking innovation, history, family fun, or the sheer excitement of aerobatic flight, it is here during EAA AirVenture week.”

Boeing will once again sponsor free admission for all patrons under 18 years of age. Children can learn how to operate radio-controlled airplanes, experience flight simulators, and take part in other hands-on activities at the popular KidVenture area at Pioneer Airport. In addition, EAA WomenVenture – featuring special presentations and seminars for female aviators and enthusiasts – will take place on Wednesday, July 23. The world-class EAA Aviation Museum is open during the week as part of AirVenture admission, while flight experiences on a B-25, Ford Tri-Motor and Bell 47 Helicopter will be available on-site.

About EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is the “World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration” and EAA’s yearly membership convention. Additional EAA AirVenture information, including advance ticket and camping purchases, is available online at www.eaa.org/airventure. EAA members receive lowest prices on admission rates. For more information on EAA and its programs, call 1-800-JOIN-EAA (1-800-564-6322) or visit www.eaa.org.

