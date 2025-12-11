The Flying Bulls aircraft from Austria making only public U.S. air show appearance at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026

Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two magnificent aircraft restorations from Austria’s The Flying Bulls collection will make their only public U.S. air show appearance in 2026 when they arrive at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh for the 73rd edition of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s fly-in convention, July 20-26 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The Flying Bulls, based in Salzburg, Austria, made the announcement on December 10 during the International Council of Air Shows convention in Las Vegas, Nevada. The restored airplanes showcased will be a Douglas DC-6B and a Lockheed P-38 Lightning, each of which have fascinating stories behind their discovery and restoration.

“The Flying Bulls aircraft are another example of the world coming to Oshkosh to celebrate flight every summer,” said Rick Larsen. “These airplanes are among the finest restorations of their type anywhere on earth, so an Oshkosh stop was a necessity during their American tour to showcase them among the knowledgeable aviation community at AirVenture.”

The P-38 is the only flying example of the model in Europe and an outstanding example of the twin-tail fighter aircraft developed by Lockheed during WWII. It was shipped from America to Europe and is currently housed at The Flying Bulls’ Hangar-7 in Salzburg.

The DC-6B was built in 1958 and was first owned by the Yugoslavian airline JAT. The country’s head of state, Marshall Josef Tito, sold the airplane to Zambia leader Kenneth Launda as a luxury personal transport in the 1970s. The airplane was abandoned in the Zambian capital’s Lusaka Airport but was rescued by The Flying Bulls in 2000, after which a three-year restoration brought it back to glory.

“The moment has arrived - we are crossing the Atlantic and we’re coming to Oshkosh,” said Eskil Ambal, CEO of The Flying Bulls. “Our ride across the Atlantic is in a DC-6, just as she was meant to do. But we couldn’t let her go alone. You never, ever, ever leave your wingman. So the P-38 is coming with her.”

The Flying Bulls collection consists of more than 40 aircraft ranging from World War II fighters to modern helicopters. It was founded by Tyrolean Airlines pilot Sigi Angerer in the 1980s and found support from Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz to create The Flying Bulls in 1999. Since then, the combination of technical excellence and stunning looks has made stars out of The Flying Bulls.

The Flying Bulls aircraft coming to Oshkosh will be featured on the event’s showcase Boeing Plaza and will also appear in the EAA AirVenture afternoon air shows.

