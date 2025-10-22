New possibilities now available for recreational flight

Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new era of possibilities for recreational aviation dawned today as the Sport Pilot 2.0 era opened with the effective date of the MOSAIC (Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification) rule from the Federal Aviation Administration.

“The dream of flight is now more attainable, with a wider array of available aircraft that bring all the fun of recreational flying,” said Jack J. Pelton, CEO and Chairman of the Board of the Experimental Aircraft Association. “This uses the long-established parameters of the current Sport Pilot license flight training that can now be accomplished in the expanded definition of aircraft that qualify for Sport Pilot operation.”

The MOSAIC rule was announced on July 22 by U.S Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy at the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in, as EAA led the aviation community’s effort for enactment of the rule. At that announcement, Secretary Duffy set the rule’s effective date three months later, on October 22.

For those seeking to start flying recreationally, the new rule offers high training standards tailored for aviation enjoyment. The training maintains the necessary basics of aircraft operation, navigation, weather, and airport procedures, while other elements not required for basic flight operations are available for subsequent training. In addition, an advantage of the new regulations is making more types of general aviation aircraft available for training at local airports and flight schools.

“It’s a great way to start with the well-established basics,” Pelton said. “In addition, it opens a pathway to build skills with expanded training later for added endorsements such as flying at night or at busier airports, if desired.”

For current sport pilots, the MOSAIC rule offers a wider spectrum of aircraft available for those who choose to fly under sport pilot regulations. The rule uses performance metrics instead of strict weight and speed limitations, which allow popular and familiar light aircraft to be available under the rule.

Flight schools and instructors also benefit, as in most cases their current training aircraft are now eligible for sport pilot training in addition to the established training for private pilots. This presents an opportunity to welcome more flight students to local airports.

“Sport Pilot 2.0 gives more people than ever the opening to pursue their dreams of putting themselves in the pilot seat and enjoying the unique perspectives of flight,” Pelton said. “This validates the safety record over the last 20 years when the Sport Pilot license was established. Now it expands the ability for people to realize their dream with better access to achieve it.”

For more in-depth information on the new rule and its opportunities, visit EAA.org/MOSAIC.

