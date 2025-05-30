Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and PensionDanmark launch microgrid specialist company

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Danish pension fund PensionDanmark have launched the microgrid specialist company Plexar Energy, which will develop, install and operate microgrids. Meanwhile, financing from CI Microgrid Electrification Fund allows industrial customers to install microgrids without upfront investment. CI Microgrid Electrification Fund is a new and fully subscribed pilot fund with a total commitment of EUR 112.5 million and with PensionDanmark as the sole external investor.

Plexar Energy has the competencies to develop and drive the professionalization and commercialization of microgrid solutions powered by renewable energy. Plexar Energy will deliver a standardized end-to-end, on-site solution that integrates with the local power grid, ensuring a robust and grid-friendly energy system.



Microgrids powered by locally produced renewable power will provide businesses with increased energy independence, manage energy price costs and volatility, and unlock additional power capacity to accelerate electrification efforts. This is achieved while having a positive effect on overall grid stability and alleviating congestion.

As the electrification agenda continues to accelerate with a range of new or increased use cases, the implementation of microgrids is growing across sectors and industries. Plexar Energy will develop and operate microgrid-projects and will target industries that require cost effective, robust and clean electrical solutions that can help them maintain competitiveness whilst achieving better overall energy efficiency.

This includes port operations, where microgrids can assist with establishing shore power allowing docking vessels to reduce fuel consumption and warehouses where microgrids can establish capacity for charging electrical vehicles. Further, Plexar is expected to target industries such as heavy transport, datacenters, district heating, mining and oil and gas operations.

“Electrification has become a path to improved competitiveness for many businesses and microgrids provide quick and cost-effective access to advanced technology such as power AI and electrical engineering. Plexar Energy will tap into the large commercial opportunities in the microgrid segment - and will serve industries and companies directly with their electricity needs. We are very happy to embark on this new cooperation with our long-term partner, PensionDanmark,” said partner at CIP and CEO of Plexar Energy, Karsten Plauborg.

“We need new platforms to drive the green transition of the energy system into a new phase, where it can truly take place in areas such as heavy transport and industry. Microgrids have the potential to become a central element in the future energy supply, and therefore this collaboration is an attractive return opportunity for our members’ pension savings, while at the same time it can make a substantial difference for the sustainability of the energy supply,” said Rune Gade Holm, Head of Private Markets at PensionDanmark.

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield energy investments. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, storage, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages 13 funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 32 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from approximately 180 international institutional investors. CIP has projects in more than 30 countries and more than 2500 employees across platforms. For more information, visit www.cip.com.

About PensionDanmark

PensionDanmark is a labor market pension fund and among the 50 largest pension funds in Europe. PensionDanmark manages pension schemes, healthcare program and educational funds on behalf of 838,000 members employed and 21,100 businesses within the Danish private and public sector. PensionDanmark is not-for-profit and owned by our members. As a result, all profits go to our members. Contributions totaled EUR 2.3 billion in 2024. Total assets is now EUR 47.7 billion. For more information, please visit www.pensiondanmark.com.

