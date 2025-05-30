ZETADISPLAY AB (publ) INTERIM REPORT 1 JANUARY – 31 MARCH 2025

Q1 Interim report JANUARY – MARCH 2025 for ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is now available at ir.zetadisplay.com

Report summary:

Continued Growth and Strategic Wins Position ZetaDisplay for the Future

JANUARY – MARCH 2025

Adjusted recurring revenue* increased by 9.9% to 65.4 (59.5) million

Recurring revenue increased by 7.4% to 65.4 (60.9) million

Adjusted net sales* increased by 26.8% to SEK 159.6 (125.9) million

Net sales increased by 25.5% to SEK 159.6 (127.2) million

Gross margin decreased to 56.4% (59.9 %)

Adjusted gross margin* decreased to 56.4% (59.5%)

Adjusted EBITDA* increased to SEK 22.0 (11.5) million

* Recurring revenue for the first quarter of 2024 has been reduced by SEK 1.3 million to reflect the restructuring of our German operations, during which certain non-core activities were identified for discontinuation.

CEO comment

CONTINUED GROWTH AND STRENGTHENED MARKET POSITION

Adjusted net sales for the quarter increased by 26.8% to SEK 159.6 (125.9) million, primarily driven by strategic acquisitions that significantly strengthened our market presence in Europe, and further supported by 7% organic growth, notably from our global accounts. Adjusted recurring revenue grew by 9.9% to SEK 65.4 (59.5) million, representing 41.0% of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter rose to SEK 22.0 (11.5) million, reflecting our ability to scale efficiently while maintaining sound cost control.

We are honored to have been named “Outstanding Company of the Year” at the 2025 Digital Signage Awards, with Engage Suite receiving recognition for its industry innovation and impact. These honors underscore our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive customer engagement and innovation excellence.

During the quarter, we successfully completed our bond refinancing on favorable terms, reflecting the strong confidence our financial partners have in our strategic direction and financial health. We announced a significant new contract with Ruter, Oslo’s public transport authority. This five-year agreement involves modernizing digital signage across 370 transit locations, enhancing real-time passenger information and overall commuter experience, and increases our market position in the public sector.

In Germany, we are making good progress in transforming our local company to embrace Zetadisplay’s Full-Service-Provider business model and are now offering our comprehensive digital signage solutions both to existing and new customers. In the UK, we have appointed a new Managing Director and are focusing on leveraging our Engage Suite platform, both by migrating key UK customers and by strengthening our value proposition to more proactively attract new customers.

OUTLOOK

We are encouraged by the continued evolution we see in areas such as hardware, analytics, AI, retail media and security, as well as by the positive market receptiveness to our offering. Our Full-Service-Provider business model, including our award-winning Engage Suite platform and a strong local market presence, positions us well to support our organic growth ambitions.

The successful integration of Beyond Digital Solutions in the UK and our transformation into a Full-Service Provider across all markets, including Germany, enhance our capability to deliver comprehensive, international value-driven services.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving long-term value through innovation, operational excellence, and deeper customer engagement to accelerate profitable growth. At the same time, we remain diligent in our cost and investment priorities with measures to navigate any unexpected effects from ongoing external market influences.

I extend my sincere gratitude to all our employees for their dedication and to our customers for their continued trust in ZetaDisplay.

Malmö, 30 May 2025

For further questions, please contact:

Anders Olin, President & CEO

Mobile: +46 076-101 14 88

E-Mail: anders.olin@zetadisplay.com

Claes Pedersen, CFO

Mobile: +45 23-68 86 58

E-Mail: claes.pedersen@zetadisplay.com

ABOUT ZETADISPLAY

More than 20 years of leadership and innovation in digital signage.

ZetaDisplay was founded 2003 in Sweden as one of the early pioneers of digital signage. We are one of the leading European corporations in the digital signage market and a leading force in the European digital signage industry. Our proprietary software platform, digital business development and consulting services, innovative digital signage solutions, and creative concepts regularly inspire- influence and guide millions of people every day in retail environments, in restaurants, on advertising screens, in factories, on trains, on cruise ships, in stadiums, in workplaces and in all types of public spaces indoor and outdoor. ZetaDisplay is one of the largest leading European digital signage companies with direct operations in eight European countries and the US with +125,000 active installations in over 50 countries, across all major continents where we are the business partner of choice for many of the worlds most respected blue-chip brands and companies.

ZetaDisplay is based in Malmö-Sweden, has a turnover of SEK +600 million and employs approx. 250 co-workers. ZetaDisplay is owned by the investment company Hanover Investors. More information at www.ir.zetadisplay.com and www.hanoverinvestors.com.

