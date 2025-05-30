eQ Plc Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10 - Rettig Oy Ab

eQ Plc Stock Exchange Release

eQ Plc has on 29 May 2025, received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act, according to which Rettig Oy Ab’s holding in eQ Plc’s shares and votes has fallen below 15.00 percent. The change in ownership is due to Rettig Oy Ab’s sale of shares on 28 May 2025 to eQ Plc’s CEO elect, Jouko Pölönen, as announced on 5 May 2025.

On 28 May 2025, Rettig Oy Ab’s holding fell to 14.55 percent of eQ Plc’s shares and votes.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights (A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B) Total of both in % (A+B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 14.55% 14.55% 41 407 198 Position of previous notification 15.53% 15.53%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009009617 6 024 866 (Rettig Oy Ab) 6 024 866 (Rettig Capital Oy Ab) 14.55% (Rettig Oy Ab) 14.55% (Rettig Capital Oy Ab) SUBTOTAL A 6 024 866 14.55 %

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Rettig Capital Oy Ab 0

0 Rettig Oy Ab 14.55%

6 024 866

eQ Plc

Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733

