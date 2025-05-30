RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2025-05-30
Loan1061 
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922 
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1500 +/- 1500 
Total bid volume, SEK mln6,225
Volume sold, SEK mln1,500
Number of bids15 
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield1.977 %
Lowest yield1.977 %
Highest accepted yield1.977 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2025-05-30
Loan1056 
Coupon2.25 %
ISIN-codeSE0004517290 
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln1200 +/- 1200
Total bid volume, SEK mln4,325 
Volume sold, SEK mln1,200 
Number of bids15 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.143 %
Lowest yield2.140 %
Highest accepted yield2.145 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 



 


