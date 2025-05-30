GrowGeneration to Participate in the 25th Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 9–11, 2025

DENVER, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest specialty hydroponic and organic gardening retailer, today announced that management will participate in Oppenheimer’s 25th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference, to be held virtually on June 9–11, 2025.

Darren Lampert, GrowGen’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, will participate in a Fireside Chat on Monday, June 9, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the Fireside Chat will be available on the GrowGeneration Investor Relations site https://ir.growgeneration.com/news-events/events or via this link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer42/grwg/2796238 .

The Company will host 1x1 meetings during the conference. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact your Oppenheimer representative or email GrowGen@kcsa.com .

