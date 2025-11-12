GrowGeneration to Exhibit Commercial Cultivation Solutions at 2025 CEAg World Conference and Expo

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGeneration” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest suppliers of specialty products for controlled environment agriculture (CEA), commercial cultivation, and retail garden centers, today announced it will host an exhibit at the 2025 CEAg World Conference and Expo, taking place November 19–21, 2025, in Durham, North Carolina. Details are included below:

CEAg World Conference & Expo 2025

Date: November 19-21, 2025

Location: Durham Convention Center – Durham, NC

Booth: 309

Attendees: Jason Holland, VP of Product Innovation & Commercial Solutions, and Steve Sevener Viagrow Founder & VP of Lawn and Garden

At CEAg World Conference and Expo, GrowGeneration will feature its extensive portfolio of proprietary brands and integrated solutions purpose-built for performance across different settings including indoor, greenhouse, and mixed-light environments. Key product lines include:

Char Coir — the highest-grade coco available, sourced from a single farm to ensure consistency and quality. Each batch comes with a chemical analysis available to the client and serves as a testament to our quality and standards.

— the highest-grade coco available, sourced from a single farm to ensure consistency and quality. Each batch comes with a chemical analysis available to the client and serves as a testament to our quality and standards. Drip Hydro — a complete nutrient solution engineered for one purpose: to make growing easier and more productive. Developed by growers for growers and backed by 45+ years of cultivation experience, it delivers high-quality results, higher yields and low overhead.

— a complete nutrient solution engineered for one purpose: to make growing easier and more productive. Developed by growers for growers and backed by 45+ years of cultivation experience, it delivers high-quality results, higher yields and low overhead. PowerSi — high quality, concentrated additives that improve the health of your plants, your yields, and your crop quality.

— high quality, concentrated additives that improve the health of your plants, your yields, and your crop quality. The Harvest Company — offers a diverse range of essential products designed specifically for all your home gardening and commercial growing needs. Our carefully developed products are crafted to help you get the most out of each growing season. From Seed to Harvest, we’re here to deliver the perfect solutions for your gardening journey.

— offers a diverse range of essential products designed specifically for all your home gardening and commercial growing needs. Our carefully developed products are crafted to help you get the most out of each growing season. From Seed to Harvest, we’re here to deliver the perfect solutions for your gardening journey. Dialed In Under Canopy LED lights, Environmental & Fertigation Systems — a first-of-its-kind lighting solution engineered to boost lower-canopy flower development in commercial cannabis cultivation. This system helps cultivators address a universal issue, penetrate lower buds which are typically smaller, less potent and often unsellable due to the spectrum of light stopping at the top of the canopy.





“At GrowGeneration, we understand the evolving needs of cultivators seeking greater consistency, yield, and cost efficiency,” said Michael Salaman, President of GrowGeneration. “CEAg World is a key forum for advancing best practices in CEA, and we look forward to showcasing our integrated solutions spanning substrates and fertigation to climate control and nutrient management. Our products are designed to support scalable, year-round production and we are excited to share the innovative solutions that GrowGeneration brings to the market.”

For more information on the CEAg World Conference and Expo, visit: https://www.ceagworld.com/events/.

GrowGeneration’s team will be available on-site in Durham for meetings with commercial operators, conference attendees, and investors. Appointments may be scheduled in advance.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen is one of the nation’s largest suppliers of specialty products for controlled environment agriculture (CEA), commercial cultivation, and retail garden centers. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, such as nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, and benching and racking, including proprietary brands such as Char Coir, Drip Hydro, Power Si, Ion lights, The Harvest Company, Viagrow, and more. The Company also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com, as well as a wholesale business for resellers, and a benching, racking, and storage solutions business, Mobile Media or MMI.

