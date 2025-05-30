Snail Inc.’s Independent Label, Wandering Wizard, Expands Global Market Presence Through Publishing Partnership with LATAM Studio Seven Leaf Clover

CULVER CITY, Calif., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, announced that its independent indie publishing label, Wandering Wizard, entered into a publishing partnership with Argentina-based developer Seven Leaf Clover, to acquire the publishing rights to Rebel Engine, a high-impact, single-player, first-person shooter (“FPS”) game. Expected to release on PC in 2025, the Company expects that Rebel Engine will further expand Wandering Wizard’s footprint in the global gaming market.

Rebel Engine is a fast-paced FPS action game that blends visceral melee combat with powerful gunplay and a fluid, combo-driven system. Set in a stylized robot dystopia, players assume the role of Asimov, an enslaved machine who escapes corporate control and leads a revolution against a megacorporation. The game offers multiple melee weapon styles, custom combos, intense boss fights, and a narrative that explores themes of identity, resistance, and liberation.

Snail, Inc.’s Co-Chief Executive Officer, Tony Tian, commented: "The addition of Rebel Engine to Wandering Wizard’s expanding portfolio reinforces Snail’s broader mission to build a diversified and resilient gaming lineup and expand our reach into the global gaming market. We’re honored to partner with Seven Leaf Cover and look forward to supporting Rebel Engine through its launch later this year.”

Wandering Wizard and Seven Leaf Clover aim to showcase the creative and commercial potential of cross-regional collaboration with Rebel Engine, reinforcing Snail’s long-term strategy of cultivating diverse talent and delivering premium indie experiences on a global scale.

For creators interested in collaborative opportunities reach out at creatordirect@noiz.gg

Wishlist Rebel Engine on Steam https://store.steampowered.com/app/1977200/Rebel_Engine/

Rebel Engine Press Kit

About Seven Leaf Clover

Seven Leaf Clover is an independent team from Argentina committed to pushing the boundaries of game design. With rebellion as a core pillar, the studio creates intense and meaningful experiences that challenge industry standards, both thematically and mechanically. Their work delves into unconventional narratives and mechanics as a vehicle to question norms and forge new, uncharted paths in video games.

About Wandering Wizard

Wandering Wizard is passionately committed to championing indie game developers. We provide a platform for fresh voices, revolutionary ideas, and daring experiments within the indie gaming realm. Embracing the inherent risks of indie game development, we partner with creators worldwide to enrich the global gaming community with inclusive, inspiring, and innovative gaming experiences.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "may," "predict," "continue," "estimate" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Rebel Engine’s potential to further expand Wandering Wizard’s footprint and reach in the global gaming market, thereby reinforcing Snail’s long-term strategy of cultivating diverse talent and delivering premium indie experiences on a global scale. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed by the Company with the SEC on March 26, 2025 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC, including the Company's Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.