PharmAla Biotech Warns Against Fake Products Claiming to be Made by PharmAla

TORONTO, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (“PharmAla” or the “Company”) (CSE: MDMA) (OTC: MDXXF), a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of LaNeo™ MDMA and novel derivatives of MDMA (MDXX class molecules), has become aware of unknown parties illegally retailing a nasal spray online, falsely claiming to be a PharmAla Biotech product and unlawfully using PharmAla logos and trademarks. PharmAla is issuing this warning in order to protect consumers and patients.





PharmAla’s LaNeo MDMA drug products are exclusively available through a qualified practitioner’s prescription and Health Canada authorization and administered under the oversight of medical professionals. PharmAla does not, and will not, sell any products directly to consumers; PharmAla does not currently produce a nasal spray. The contents of any nasal spray purporting to be made by PharmAla are unknown and could be harmful to human health. PharmAla strongly urges any and all users who have purchased any unauthorized product to responsibly dispose of it immediately.

PharmAla Biotech’s mission remains unchanged: to support individuals with legitimate medical needs with the supply of clinical grade LaNeo™ MDMA through legal and regulated channels. We will continue to advance this mission through our work with clinical trials and Health Canada's Special Access Program (SAP).

Qualified medical practitioners seeking access for their patients through the SAP can submit applications directly to Health Canada. Practitioners are also encouraged to register through our dedicated portal at: https://sap.pharmala.ca/physician-portal-application/ .

For more details on Health Canada's Special Access Program for psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/drugs-health-products/drug-products/announcements/requests-special-access-program-psychedelic-assisted-psychotherapy.html .

If you have questions about obtaining legitimate PharmAla products, the special access program, or wish to report suspicious products claiming association with our brand, please reach out to us directly for more information and assistance.

About PharmAla

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA) (OTCQB: MDXXF) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA. PharmAla was founded with a dual focus: alleviating the global backlog of generic, clinical-grade MDMA to enable clinical trials as well as commercial sales in selected jurisdictions, and to develop novel drugs in the same class. PharmAla is the only company currently provisioning clinical-grade MDMA for patient treatments outside of clinical trials. PharmAla’s research and development unit has completed proof-of-concept research into several IP families, including ALA-002, its lead drug candidate. PharmAla is a “regulatory first” organization, formed under the principle that true success in the psychedelics industry will only be achieved through excellent relationships with regulators.

For more information, please contact:

Nicholas Kadysh

Chief Executive Officer

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc.

Email: press@PharmAla.ca

Phone: 1-855-444-6362

Website: www.PharmAla.ca

