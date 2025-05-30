UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“ publishes interim financial statements for the 3-month period of 2025

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (the Company) publishes its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the 3-month period of 2025.
Financial results
- As at 31 March 2025, the Company’s total assets were EUR 189 711 thousand, total equity was EUR 98 345 thousand, and total liabilities were EUR 91 366 thousand.
- As at 31 March 2025, the Company’s investment assets at fair value through profit or loss were EUR 167 392 thousand, which compared to 31 December 2024, increased by EUR 7 490 thousand or 4.68%.
- For the period January - March 2025, the Company reported a comprehensive loss of EUR 2 205 thousand. This financial outcome is primarily attributed to the Company's income structure, which relies on changes in the fair value of its investment portfolio. As stipulated in the Company's prospectus, the valuation of the Company's investment portfolio is delegated to an independent appraiser and is conducted annually. It is noteworthy that the valuation of the Company's investments did not occur during the January - March 2025 period, and this assessment is scheduled for 31 October 2025. Throughout January – March 2025, the Company incurred expenses related to development projects, operational activities, and cost of debt.
Contact person for further information:
Mantas Auruškevičius
Manager of the Investment Company
Mantas.Auruskevicius@lordslb.lt
