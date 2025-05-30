Parsons to Present at Baird’s 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

CHANTILLY, Va., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) chair, president, and chief executive officer, Carey Smith, will present at Baird’s 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at approximately 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time.

This presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Parsons’ website (https://investors.parsons.com/). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website for 30 days.

