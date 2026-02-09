Parsons Secures $91 Million Contract Extension for U.S. Diplomatic Mission Security Worldwide

CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced the company secured a $91 million contract extension for the Overseas Security Installation Services (OSIS II) contract administered by the U.S. Department of State. This is the seventh option year award of a 10-year contract, and part of the broader nearly $1.12 billion OSIS II contract. The extension underscores Parsons’ consistent performance and long-standing reputation as a reliable partner in delivering comprehensive security solutions to government clients around the world.

“Our team is dedicated to anticipating and countering tomorrow’s security challenges,” said Carey Smith, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer for Parsons. “We’re proud to deliver innovative technology and operational expertise that advance the State Department’s efforts to protect personnel, facilities, and assets and accomplish mission objectives amid an increasingly complex global landscape. Parsons is uniquely able to bring together proven national security and critical infrastructure protection capabilities along with industry-leading program management experience to provide the integrated solutions our customers’ missions demand.”

For over seven years, Parsons has played a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of personnel, assets, and American interests at more than 265 U.S. diplomatic facilities, including embassies and consulates around the world. The scope of services encompasses technical security installation and support services, and a range of integrated security solutions, including operations support, state-of-the-art access control systems, counter-unmanned aircraft systems (CUAS), and cutting-edge biometric security technologies. Each solution is strategically designed and tailored to adapt to the dynamic and evolving requirements of the Department of State.

Parsons is an agile, rapid developer of transformative solutions that strengthen the nation’s security and deliver operational capabilities at the speed of relevance. These principles not only advance the Department of State’s mission but also align with broader federal goals for acquisition reform and accelerated delivery of mission-ready technology. By prioritizing “speed to delivery,” Parsons ensures that critical security capabilities are deployed efficiently to address urgent operational needs and emerging global threats.

Parsons OSIS II extension reflects the company’s continued growth and expansion in defense and security globally. In October 2025, the company announced two contracts: one to deliver major regional national security infrastructure programs and a second to design border security infrastructure and facilities across critical border regions in the Middle East.

Parsons' global defense and security infrastructure teams deliver bespoke protection solutions, while providing project management expertise, including planning, design, delivery, construction supervision, operations, and maintenance of military facilities, government and commercial assets, and civilian infrastructure worldwide.

To learn more about Parsons’ global security and mission solutions, visit parsons.com/security-and-mission-solutions/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

bernadette.miller@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.us