Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 3rd quarter and 9 months of 2024/2025 financial year

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

PRFoods’ third quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year has come to an end. We can conclude that it has been a challenging period due to market volatility and Estonia’s poor economic climate. However, we have still managed to increase the Group’s profitability and reduce expenses. At this point, we must commend our teams both in Estonia and the United Kingdom, where the goals are clear and the focus is steady in moving towards the set objectives.

The approval of PRFoods' bond restructuring plan has also been finalized, which will allow our production units to better focus on business development going forward.

In the third quarter, the Group’s unaudited consolidated revenue was 3.7 million euros, representing a 3% decrease compared to the previous financial year. EBITDA from operating activities improved from -0.2 million euros in the 2023/2024 financial year to -0.1 million euros, and the net loss decreased from -0.7 million euros to -0.5 million euros. The third quarter of the financial year is one of the most challenging, and we can acknowledge that we are moving in the right direction.

When comparing the results of the first nine months of the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 financial years, we can be pleased. The unaudited consolidated revenue was 15.1 million euros, representing a 20% increase compared to the same period last year. EBITDA from operating activities increased to 0.6 million euros. Operating profit was 0.1 million euros, whereas in the previous year, it was an operating loss of -0.9 million euros. The net loss for the nine months was -0.9 million euros, compared to a net loss of -2.1 million euros in the previous financial year.

Our UK production unit, John Ross Jr., continues to operate profitably and with growth. Our Estonian production unit has also seen improvement. However, it must be noted that due to the economic downturn in Estonia and general consumer behavior, demand for fish products in Estonia has significantly decreased overall. While Saare Kala is able to maintain its position, in today’s volatile market and with the tax hikes that are shaking the economic environment, food producers and retail businesses in Estonia are among those hit hardest. In addition to the domestic market, we also see declining consumption in the Baltic countries and Finland. Predicted tariffs on the US market are also causing various shifts in fish and fish product exports. Both input prices and export capacity are being squeezed. In these difficult and changing times, we must acknowledge that every increase in efficiency indicators is a significant achievement for us.

The preparation of the restructuring plan for PRFoods AS bonds has also been completed. The restructuring plan was approved by the bondholders on April 17, 2025. In addition, an additional loan from the majority shareholder Amber Trust II S.C.A., SICAR (in liquidation) has been confirmed to provide working capital, which will enable the operating companies to grow better than before. We would like to thank all shareholders, bondholders, and the company’s supervisory board for their support and trust.



KEY RATIOS

INCOME STATEMENT

mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise 3Q 2024/2025 2023/2024 3Q 2023/2024 2022/2023 Sales 3.7 17.1 3.8 19.6 Gross profit 0.7 3.2 0.5 3.6 EBITDA -0.1 -0.3 -0.2 0.3 EBIT -0.3 -3.3 -0.5 -1.0 EBT -0.5 -4.6 -0.7 0.4 Net profit (-loss) -0.5 -4.7 -0.7 0.3 Gross margin 18.1% 18.7% 13.2% 18.3% EBITDA margin -3.5% -2.0% -5.5% 1.5% EBIT margin -7.2% -19.4% -13.2% -5.1% EBT margin -14.3% -26.9% -18.3% 2.0% Net margin -14.5% -27.3% -18.4% 1.5% Operating expense ratio -24.6% -27.1% -27.2% 24.0%

BALANCE SHEET

mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise 31.03.2025 30.06.2024 31.03.2024 30.06.2023 Net debt 13.3 14.3 13.6 16.7 Equity 2.2 3.2 5.8 8.3 Working capital -12.3 -9.2 -8.5 0.0 Assets 21.0 21.9 24.3 30.2 Liquidity ratio 0.3 0.3x 0.4x 1.0x Equity ratio 10.4% 14.6% 24.0% 27.4% Gearing ratio 85.9% 81.8% 70.0% 66.9% Debt to total assets 0.9x 0.9x 0.8x 0.7x Net debt to operating EBITDA 25x -42.5x 36.2x 55.8x ROE -61.6% -81.4% -9.8% 4.1% ROA -7.7% -17.9% -2.5% 1.0%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR '000 31.03.2025 30.06.2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 669 203 Trade and other receivables 1,599 2,212 Prepayments 192 173 Inventories 1 663 1,644 Total current assets 4,124 4,232 Long-term financial investments 0 418 Tangible assets 3,763 4,164 Intangible assets 13,084 13,102 Total non-current assets 16,848 17,684 TOTAL ASSETS 20,971 21,916 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Interest-bearing liabilities 13,182 10,899 Trade and other payables 3,197 2,559 Total current liabilities 16,379 13,458 Interest-bearing liabilities 801 3,600 Deferred tax liabilities 1,422 1,420 Government grants 186 247 Total non-current liabilities 2,408 5,267 TOTAL LIABILITIES 18,787 18,725 Share capital 7,737 7,737 Share premium 14,007 14,007 Treasury shares -390 -390 Statutory capital reserve 51 51 Currency translation differences 383 439 Retained profit (loss) -19,601 -18,653 Equity attributable to parent 2,186 3,191 Non-controlling interest 0 0 TOTAL EQUITY 2,186 3,191 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 20,971 21,916

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR '000 3Q 2024/2025 3Q 2023/2024 9m 2024/2025 9m 2023/2024 Revenue 3,684 3,768 15,098 12,625 Cost of goods sold -3,018 -3,226 -11,901 -9,985 Gross profit 665 542 3,197 2,640 Operating expenses -906 -1,024 -3,056 -3,533 Selling and distribution expenses -580 -598 -1,982 -1,946 Administrative expenses -327 -426 -1,073 -1,587 Other income / expense -24 26 -24 6 Fair value adjustment on biological assets 0 0 0 0 Operating profit (loss) -265 -456 118 -887 Financial income / expenses -261 -240 -886 -1,082 Profit (Loss) before tax -526 -696 -769 -1,969 Income tax -9 2 -179 -109 Net profit (loss) for the period -535 -694 -948 -2,078 Net profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company -535 -694 -948 -2,075 Non-controlling interests 0 0 0 -4 Total net profit (loss) for the period -535 -694 -948 -2,079 Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences -4 138 -56 -101 Total comprehensive income (expense) -539 -556 -1,004 -2,180 Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company -539 -556 -1,004 -2,176 Non-controlling interests 0 0 0 -4 Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period -539 -556 -1,004 -2,180 Profit (Loss) per share (EUR) -0.01 -0.02 -0.02 -0.05 Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR) -0.01 -0.02 -0.02 -0.05

Kristjan Kotkas Timo Pärn

Member of the Management Board Member of the Management Board

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee

