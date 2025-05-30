Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q1 of 2025 (unaudited)

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for Q1of 2025 compared to Q1of 2024 and 31.03.2025 compared to 31.12.2024 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR03m 202503m 2024Change
Revenue 12 01613 904-13.6%
Gross Profit5 8447 789-25.0%
Operating profit1 4023 548-60.5%
EBITDA2 1654 298-49.6%
Net profit for the period2 9692 9161.8%
Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company2 7522 5547.8%
Earnings per share (EUR)0,080,0714.3%
Operating cash flow for the period-2 6181 753-249.3%
    
in thousands of EUR31.03.202531.12.2024Change
Total assets 89 44984 4895.9%
Total current assets75 13070 8716.0%
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company70 38965 9936.7%
Cash and cash equivalents2 3487 683-69.4%
Short-term deposits over 3 months36 97132 00715.5%
    
Margin analysis, %03m 202503m 2024Change
Gross profit48.656.0-13.2%
Operating profit11.725.5-54.1%
EBITDA18.030.9-41.7%
Net profit24.721.017.6%
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company22.918.424.5%
    
Financial ratios, %31.03.202531.12.2024Change
ROA15.015.3-2.0%
ROE19.220.0-4.0%
Price to earnings ratio (P/E)3.63.020.0%
Current ratio7.26.69.1%
Quick ratio4.14.02.5%

Financial performance

The Group`s sales amounted 12 016 thousand EUR during Q1of 2025, representing a 13.6% decrease as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesale decreased by 24.0%, measured in EUR.

The Group’s gross profit during Q1of 2025 amounted to 5 844 thousand EUR and decrease by 25.0% compared to previous year. The gross margin during Q1of 2025 decreased by 13.2% compared to Q1of 2024. The cost of sold goods increased by 0.9%.

Consolidated operating profit for Q1of 2025 amounted to 1 402 thousand EUR, compared to 3 548 thousand EUR for Q1of 2024, decrease by 60.5%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 11.7% for Q1of 2025 (25.5% for Q1of 2024). Consolidated EBITDA for Q1of 2025 decreased by 49.6% and amounted to 2 165 thousand EUR, which is 18.0% in margin terms (4 298 thousand EUR and 30.9% for Q1of 2024).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for Q1of 2025 amounted 2 752 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 2 554 thousand EUR for Q1of 2024, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for Q1of 2025 was 22.9% against net profit 18.4% for Q1of 2024.

Financial position

As of 31March 2025 consolidated assets amounted to 89 449 thousand EUR representing increase by 5.9% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2024.

Trade and other receivables increased by 501 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2024 and amounted to        1 707 thousand EUR as of 31March 2025. Inventory balance increased by 3 835 thousand EUR and amounted to   32 140 thousand EUR as of 31 March 2025.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 4 396 thousand EUR and amounted to             70 389 thousand EUR as of 31 March 2025. Current liabilities decreased by 221 thousand EUR during Q1of 2025.

Investments

During Q1 of 2025 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 90 thousand EUR, in previous year same 278 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 31 March 2025, the Group employed 1 642 employees, including 517 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2024 there were 1 655 employees, including 518 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during Q1of 2025 amounted 3 929 thousand EUR ( 3 509 thousand EUR in Q1 2024). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 208 thousand EUR.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EURNote31.03.202531.12.2024
  UnauditedUnaudited
ASSETS   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents22 3487 683
Short-term deposits over 3 months236 97132 007
Trade and other receivables31 7071 206
Prepayments and other tax receivables31 8721 603
Current loans granted 110
Other assets 8167
Inventories432 14028 305
Total current assets 75 13070 871
    
Non-current assets   
Non-current receivables 319271
Investments in associates 10192
Investments in other shares 225208
Deferred tax asset 3 7513 347
Intangible assets 699649
Investment property 895837
Property, plant and equipment58 3298 214
Total non-current assets 14 31913 618
TOTAL ASSETS 89 44984 489
    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Current liabilities   
Current lease liabilities 1 8872 252
Trade and other payables67 0137 031
Tax liabilities 1 5851 423
Total current liabilities 10 48510 706
    
Non-current liabilities   
Deferred tax liability 770715
Non-current lease liabilities 3 9343 694
Non-current provisions 4643
Total non-current liabilities 4 7504 452
Total liabilities 15 23515 158
    
Equity   
Share capital73 6003 600
Share premium 4 9674 967
Statutory reserve capital 1 3061 306
Unrealised exchange rate differences -18 851-20 495
Retained earnings 79 36776 615
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 70 38965 993
Non-controlling interest 3 8253 338
Total equity 74 21469 331
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 89 44984 489

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EURNote1Q 20251Q 2024
  UnauditedUnaudited
Revenue from contracts with customers912 01613 904
Cost of goods sold -6 172-6 115
Gross Profit 5 8447 789
    
Distribution expenses -3 020-2 772
Administrative expenses -1 283-1 263
Other operating income 6348
Other operating expenses -202-254
Operating profit 1 4023 548
    
Currency exchange income/(expense) 1 833-51
Other finance income/(expenses) 112128
Net finance income 1 94577
    
Profit (loss) from associates using equity method -716
Profit before tax 3 3403 641
    
Income tax expense -371-725
    
Profit for the period 2 9692 916
Attributable to:   
   Equity holders of the Parent company 2 7522 554
   Non-controlling interest 217362
    
Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR)80,080,07

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EURNote1Q 20251Q 2024
  UnauditedUnaudited
    
Profit for the period 2 9692 916
    
Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:   
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 1 914-264
Total other comprehensive income for the period 1 914-264
    
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 4 8832 652
Attributable to:   
   Equity holders of the Parent company 4 3962 264
   Non-controlling interest 487388

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EURNote03m 202503m 2024
Cash flow from operating activities UnauditedUnaudited
Profit for the period 2 9692 916
Adjustments for:   
  Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 763750
  Share of profit of equity accounted investees 7-16
  Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment  08
  Net finance income / costs -1 945-77
  Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables 40
  Provision for inventories 10
  Income tax expense 371725
Change in inventories -3 835-91
Change in trade and other receivables -501-925
Change in trade and other payables -188-1 148
Interest paid  -40
Income tax paid  -260-389
Net cash flow from operating activities -2 6181 753
    
Cash flow from investing activities   
Interest received 249319
Dividends received 128
Purchase of other financial investments -16 4000
Proceeds of other financial investments 11 5000
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 112
Loans granted -110
Proceeds from repayments of loans granted 09
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -90-278
Acquisition of intangible assets -20-12
Net cash flow from investing activities -4 75958
    
Cash flow from financing activities   
Proceeds from borrowings 5004 003
Repayment of borrowings -5000
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -566-495
Interest paid on lease liabilities  -208-195
Dividends paid 0-624
Net cash flow from financing activities -7742 689
    
Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents -8 1514 500
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 7 68332 878
Effect of translation to presentation currency 2 919189
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held -103-62
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 2 34837 505

