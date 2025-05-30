Audit of consolidated annual report of AS Silvano Fashion Group for the 2024 financial year

Silvano Fashion Group AS (hereinafter SFG) notified on 30.04.2025 in its stock exchange news available here https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=1359951&lang=en that SFG will disclose the audited consolidated annual report for the 2024 financial year as soon as practically possible, which is expected to happen on 31.05.2025 at the latest. Due to reasons not attributable to SFG the audited consolidated annual report for the 2024 financial year will be disclosed on 06.06.2025.

Silvano Fashion Group AS

Tel +372 6845 000

Email: info@silvanofashion.com