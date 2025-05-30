EnviroGold Announces Appointment of Interim CFO

TORONTO, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) (“EnviroGold,” or the “Company”), a clean technology company reprocessing mine waste to produce precious and critical metals whilst promoting environmental and social sustainability, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Peter Nguyen as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Nguyen is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 15 years of experience in finance, financial reporting, regulatory compliance, public company administration, equity markets, and the financing of publicly traded companies. He holds a degree from the University of British Columbia and has served as CFO and director for several TSX Venture Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange listed companies in recent years.

This appointment follows the resignation of Mr. Kyle Appleby, effective May 20, 2025. The Company thanks Mr. Appleby for his contributions and extends its best wishes for his future endeavors.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a technology company enabling the global mining industry to monetise valuable metals from mine waste and tailings and reduce environmental liabilities. EnviroGold’s proprietary technology is at the leading edge of demand for precious and critical metals and greater social demand for better environmental outcomes. The Company operates on a technology licence fee model with low capex requirements and intends to establish itself as a leading global technology company focussed on shareholder value.

CONTACTS:



Investor Cubed

Neil Simon, CEO

+1 647 258 3310

nsimon@investor3.ca

ir@envirogoldglobal.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflect the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding future events, including the anticipated impact of management changes on the Company’s business and strategy. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.