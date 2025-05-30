INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation Of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving EchoStar Corporation (“EchoStar”) (NASDAQ: SATS), resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

EchoStar is a telecommunications company specializing in satellite communications, video distribution, and wireless services. EchoStar offers its services through various brands, including Dish Network, Sling TV, and Boost Mobile.

On May 12, 2025, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Federal Communications Commission would investigate EchoStar’s compliance with federal licensing requirements governing its satellite spectrum usage and 5G networking buildout.

Following this report, EchoStar’s stock price declined by $4.01 per share, or 16.58%, to close at $20.18 per share on May 12, 2025.

