Maryland Student Wins NFTE Capital Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge

Washington, DC, May 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global entrepreneurship education nonprofit Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) has named four local student businesses as the winners of its annual Capital Regional Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge. The young entrepreneurs distinguished themselves through innovative business ideas, which they will present at the national finals in New York on Oct. 8 to compete for the National Champion title and cash prizes.

Competitors pitched their original business concepts to a panel of esteemed judges, including Lisa K. Kelly, Assurance Partner at Ernst & Young LLP (EY US); Bryan Pynchon, 1st SVP, Market Executive at EagleBank; Tonia Wellons, President & CEO of the Greater Washington Community Foundation; Tien Wong, Chairman & CEO at Opus8, Inc.; and Vennard Wright, Founder & CEO of PerVista AI. The judges selected a first-place winner to receive $1,500, a second-place winner to receive $1,000, and two runners up to each receive $250.

1st Place : Arlo Pangilinan from Oxon Hill High School in Prince George’s County, Maryland , with his business idea ScholarSync, which offers a mix of digital planners and online time management tools to help burnt out, anxious, and procrastinating high school students.

from , with his business idea ScholarSync, which offers a mix of digital planners and online time management tools to help burnt out, anxious, and procrastinating high school students. 2nd Place: Elijah Parker & Kymani Otano-Charity from Francis Scott Key Elementary Middle School in Baltimore , with their business idea Carry Confidence, which provides one-of-a-kind custom bags.

from , with their business idea Carry Confidence, which provides one-of-a-kind custom bags. Runner up: Mariana Phipps & Paige Dickensheets from Francis Scott Key Elementary Middle School in Baltimore , with their business idea Blysse, which creates perfumes made from all natural ingredients.

from , with their business idea Blysse, which creates perfumes made from all natural ingredients. Runner up: Jazlyn Ramirez from Falls Church High School in Virginia, with her business idea Paws and Claws, which provides pet grooming, boarding, and training services for every pet.

“I am deeply impressed by the exceptional caliber of this year's student finalists. Their achievements stand as a powerful testament to the transformative impact of NFTE programs,” remarked Meg Stewart, Executive Director of NFTE Capital Region. “These students exemplify how a singular, innovative idea, when coupled with targeted support and training, can evolve into a comprehensive and compelling business pitch. This encapsulates the essence of NFTE's mission: to ignite entrepreneurial potential and equip students with the tools to shape their futures.”

The event also honored Rookie Teacher of the Year Dominique Kizer from KIPP DC Public Schools and Veteran Teacher of the Year Fred Coulter from Falls Church High School as well as individual Volunteer of the Year Matt Aaron, CEO of Lux Wealth Planning and Capital Region Advisory Board member, and corporate Volunteer of the Year E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley for their deep commitment to coaching and mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs.

The NFTE Capital Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge was presented by EY US, with signature support from Santander Bank and associate support from PayPal and Zuora.

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) ignites the entrepreneurial mindset with unique learning experiences that empower students to own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle school, high school and postsecondary students. NFTE brings the power of entrepreneurship to students, regardless of family income, community resources, special needs, gender identity, race, or ethnicity. NFTE has educated more than a million students, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.

