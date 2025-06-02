Press release – No. 10 / 2025

Zealand Pharma submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for glepaglutide in short bowel syndrome

Copenhagen, Denmark, June 2, 2025 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (“Zealand”) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced the submission of a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for glepaglutide, a long-acting GLP-2 analog, for the treatment of adult patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS).

The submission of the MAA to the EMA for glepaglutide administered twice weekly for the treatment of SBS is based on results from a pivotal Phase 3 trial (EASE-1), supported by interim results from two ongoing long-term extension trials (EASE-2 and EASE-3) and results from a mechanistic trial (EASE-4).

“We are pleased to bring our potential best-in-class GLP-2 analog, glepaglutide, one step closer to patients in Europe living with short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure, who urgently need more effective and more convenient treatment options,” said David Kendall, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Zealand Pharma. “We believe that glepaglutide, administered twice weekly, offers meaningful potential to reduce both the burden of parenteral support and the inconvenience of daily dosing required with the only currently available GLP-2 therapy. Looking ahead, we expect to initiate the EASE-5 Phase 3 trial in the second half of the year to obtain further confirmatory safety and efficacy data on the twice weekly dosing regimen, supporting regulatory submission in the U.S.”

About glepaglutide

Glepaglutide is a long-acting GLP-2 analog in development as a potential treatment option for short bowel syndrome (SBS). Glepaglutide is developed as a liquid product in an autoinjector designed for subcutaneous administration by twice weekly dosing, aimed to reduce, or eliminate, the need for parenteral support in people living with SBS. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation for glepaglutide for the treatment of SBS.

About the EASE Clinical Trial Program

The Phase 3 program, named EASE, is designed to evaluate the potential for glepaglutide to reduce or eliminate the need for parenteral support in SBS patients with intestinal failure.

EASE-1 (NCT03690206) was a randomized, double-blind Phase 3 trial that enrolled a total of 106 SBS patients with intestinal failure who were dependent on parenteral support for at least three days per week. Patients were evenly randomized to receive treatment with 10 mg glepaglutide administered either once or twice weekly, or placebo. The primary endpoint in the trial was the absolute change in weekly parenteral support volume from baseline at 24 weeks. At 24 weeks, glepaglutide administered twice weekly significantly reduced the total weekly volume of PS by 5.13 liters/week, compared to a reduction of 2.85 liters/week in the placebo group (p=0.0039). When administered once weekly, glepaglutide treatment resulted in a reduction in weekly PS of 3.13 liters/week, however this did not achieve statistical significance. A total of 9 patients treated with glepaglutide were completely weaned off PS (achieving enteral autonomy), while no placebo-treated patients were able to discontinue PS. For patients treated with glepaglutide twice weekly, 14% of patients (n=5) achieved enteral autonomy.

In total, 102 of 106 participating patients completed EASE-1, of which 96 continued into the ongoing two-year, long-term safety and efficacy extension trial, EASE-2.

EASE-2 (NCT03905707) is a randomized, double-blind trial in which SBS patients continued their randomly assigned treatment from EASE-1 with glepaglutide 10 mg once- or twice-weekly. Patients who received placebo in EASE-1 were re-randomized to treatment with either glepaglutide 10 mg once- or twice-weekly. In an interim analysis conducted after at least six months of treatment, clinical response to glepaglutide across the key efficacy endpoints was generally maintained or showed continued improvement, including additional patients on both doses weaning off PS.

Patients who complete EASE-2 are eligible to participate in EASE-3 (NCT04881825), evaluating glepaglutide administered once weekly using an autoinjector. An interim analysis of EASE-3, conducted with the first 57 patients rolled over from EASE 2, showed that the reduction in prescribed PS was generally maintained.

EASE-4 (NCT04991311) was a Phase 3b trial to assess mechanistic effects of glepaglutide on intestinal fluid and energy uptake. The trial provides evidence of the pharmacodynamic effects of glepaglutide in improving intestinal absorption.

In the second half of 2025, Zealand Pharma expects to initiate EASE-5, a single Phase 3 clinical trial that is anticipated to provide further confirmatory evidence for a regulatory submission in the U.S.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the United States. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 in the United States, as amended, even though no longer listed in the United States this is used as a definition to provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events regarding the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, the timing of the company’s pre-clinical and clinical trials and the reporting of data therefrom. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “will,” “would” and other words and terms of similar meaning. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, or the scientific data presented. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect, and which include, but are not limited to, unexpected costs or delays in clinical trials and other development activities due to adverse safety events, patient recruitment or otherwise; unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical trials; our ability to successfully market both new and existing products; changes in reimbursement rules and governmental laws and related interpretation thereof; government-mandated or market-driven price decreases for our products; introduction of competing products; production problems at third party manufacturers; dependency on third parties, for instance contract research or development organizations; unexpected growth in costs and expenses; our ability to affect the strategic reorganization of our businesses in the manner planned; failure to protect and enforce our data, intellectual property and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may reject, fail to approve or may delay approval of our drug candidates or expansion of product labeling; failure to obtain regulatory approvals in other jurisdictions; exposure to product liability and other claims; interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; unexpected contract breaches or terminations; inflationary pressures on the global economy; and political uncertainty. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations in any forward-looking statement. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this company announcement and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this announcement. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. Information concerning pharmaceuticals (including compounds under development) contained within this material is not intended as advertising or medical advice.

