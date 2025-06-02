Scatec ASA: Approval of Base Prospectus

Oslo 02 June 2025: The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has on 30 May 2025 approved the Base Prospectus with appendices prepared by Scatec ASA (the Company) in connection with the listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange of the Company’s NOK 1,250 million senior unsecured green bond issued on 05 February 2025, with maturity in February 2029 (with ISIN: NO0013476101).

The Base Prospectus is attached and published on the Company’s website: https://scatec.com/investor/investor-overview/

For further information, please contact:

Cecilie Engh Sætre, SVP Corporate Finance & Treasury

Cecilie.Engh.Satre@scatec.com

+47 970 68 181

About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 6.2 GW in operation and under construction across five continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

