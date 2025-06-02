Illumio Simplifies Zero Trust in Critical Infrastructure with NVIDIA Accelerated Computing

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio Inc., the breach containment company, today announced a strategic integration with NVIDIA to help critical infrastructure organizations strengthen protections and advance their Zero Trust posture. The collaboration integrates the NVIDIA BlueField networking platform with Illumio’s breach containment platform, delivering robust security and operational efficiency across converged IT and Operational Technology (OT) environments.

Critical infrastructure organizations can now deploy Illumio directly on NVIDIA BlueField, providing security teams with a comprehensive view of network dependencies and precise security controls at both the host and network level. Organizations can gain deep visibility into traffic, protect critical assets, and use NVIDIA BlueField DPUs as effective Zero Trust enforcement points, dramatically simplifying the protection of critical systems and ensuring operational continuity while meeting stringent compliance requirements. In the future, they will also be able to use Illumio’s AI-driven insights to identify risks and attacker patterns, enabling rapid detection of threats in ICS and OT environments.

The collaboration comes amid rising threats and increased regulatory pressure globally to strengthen cyber resilience and reduce operational risk to OT infrastructure. Key benefits to organizations include:

Visibility and policy enforcement for traffic within and between IT and OT layers: Visualize all traffic to and from OT systems equipped with NVIDIA BlueField, using Illumio's flexible labeling architecture to understand how systems communicate across the entire infrastructure.





Rapid deployment of Zero Trust for critical infrastructure: Easily extend Zero Trust segmentation to OT and ICS environments, reducing deployment complexity, accelerating time to value, and containing breaches by mitigating lateral movement risks.





Improved compliance and operational resilience: Identify assets and threats, monitor traffic, and enforce security policies across converged IT/OT environments with no impact to system performance or architectural overhauls. Organizations get consistent and reliable microsegmentation across diverse environments without compromising uptime or resiliency.





“The integration between Illumio and NVIDIA will significantly strengthen security for cyber-physical systems and bring us closer to achieving our vision of a world without cyber disasters,” says Todd Palmer, Senior Vice President of Global Partner Sales and Alliances, Illumio. “Critical infrastructure is under threat like never before. Together with NVIDIA, we’re making it easier for organizations to protect critical systems, ensure operational continuity, and meet stringent compliance requirements in an increasingly complex landscape.”

"Cyber risks against critical infrastructure are more sophisticated and disruptive than ever, and lateral movement remains a key factor in successful attacks,” says Ofir Arkin, Senior Distinguished Architect for Cybersecurity at NVIDIA. “Integrating the Illumio and NVIDIA BlueField platforms enables organizations to enhance visibility and control across IT and OT networks, reduce risk, contain attacks, and strengthen operational resilience.”

Recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Microsegmentation Solutions, Q3 2024 , Illumio is a trusted, dedicated segmentation vendor in the NVIDIA partner ecosystem, delivering a robust cybersecurity platform dedicated to containing breaches. Built on an AI security graph, and comprising Illumio Insights (AI cloud detection and response) and Illumio Segmentation (Zero Trust Segmentation), the platform empowers organizations to identify risks, and contain threats instantly, enabling a Zero Trust strategy.

To witness the integration between Illumio and NVIDIA in action, visit the Illumio booth (E30) at Infosecurity Europe in London, happening from June 3–5. More information here: https://www.illumio.com/resources/events/infosec-2025



Illumio is the leader in ransomware and breach containment, redefining how organizations contain cyberattacks and enable operational resilience. Powered by the Illumio AI Security Graph, our breach containment platform identifies and contains threats across hybrid multi-cloud environments – stopping the spread of attacks before they become disasters.



Recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Microsegmentation, Illumio enables Zero Trust, strengthening cyber resilience for the infrastructure, systems, and organizations that keep the world running.