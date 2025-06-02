|Company announcement no. 27 2025
Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
2 June 2025
Page 1 of 1
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 22
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 22:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|6,326,466
|226.7928
|1,434,796,980
|26 May 2025
|51,000
|255.0470
|13,007,397
|27 May 2025
|49,795
|253.3644
|12,616,280
|28 May 2025
|50,000
|250.4486
|12,522,430
|29 May 2025
|30 May 2025
|Total accumulated over week 22
|150,795
|252.9667
|38,146,107
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|6,477,261
|227.4022
|1,472,943,087
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.776% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
Attachment