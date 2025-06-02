Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 22

Company announcement no. 27 2025

Danske Bank

2 June 2025



Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 22



On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.



The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").



The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 22:


 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement6,326,466226.79281,434,796,980
26 May 202551,000255.047013,007,397
27 May 202549,795253.364412,616,280
28 May 202550,000250.448612,522,430
29 May 2025   
30 May 2025   
Total accumulated over week 22150,795252.966738,146,107
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme6,477,261227.40221,472,943,087




With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.776% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.





Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

