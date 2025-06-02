Gold Smelting Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Newmont, Barrick Gold, Agnico Eagle Mines, Polyus Gold International, AngloGold Ashanti, Zijin Mining Group, Gold Fields & more

Dublin, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gold Smelting Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gold smelting market is experiencing robust growth, with significant expansion observed over recent years. In 2024, the market size is projected to reach $27.89 billion, growing to $29.94 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

This growth in the historical period is largely driven by increased demand for gold in various sectors, such as jewelry, electronics, and industrial applications. The surge in gold mining and exploration activities, coupled with heightened environmental regulations and sustainability efforts, has also played a crucial role.

Looking ahead, the gold smelting market is forecasted to expand further, reaching $39.33 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.1%. This anticipated growth can be attributed to rising gold prices and increased demand for gold across jewelry, electronics, and investment sectors.

Additionally, the expansion of electronic waste recycling and a growing appetite for gold as a safe-haven asset are expected to drive market dynamics. Emerging markets are also seeing economic growth that contributes to this trend. Technological advancements in smelting processes and the development of more environmentally friendly methods are some of the key trends expected to shape the market.

The jewelry and luxury goods industries are pivotal in this context, as they require high-purity gold for manufacturing fine jewelry and luxury products. An increase in disposable incomes has led to a higher consumer expenditure on high-end goods, thereby boosting demand for gold smelting. According to the World Gold Council, global demand for gold reached 4,553.7 tons in 2024, marking an increase of 61.2 tons compared to the previous year. This demand surge is significantly driving the gold smelting market.

Strategic expansions are underway within the industry, with companies enhancing their refining capabilities. A notable development in this regard occurred in August 2024 when Royal Ghana Gold Refinery, in partnership with Rosy Royal Minerals and Ghana's central bank, inaugurated a new facility with a 400 kilograms per day processing capacity. This venture aims to combat revenue loss from unrefined gold exports and illicit gold smuggling.

Moreover, in October 2024, StoneX Group Inc. bolstered its market position by acquiring JBR Recovery Ltd.'s precious metal recovery and refining business. This acquisition enhances StoneX's capabilities in metal trading, recycling, and refining, thus offering a comprehensive lifecycle service to its clients.

The gold smelting market is dominated by major players such as Newmont Corporation, Barrick Gold Corporation, and Sibanye Stillwater Limited, among others. North America emerged as a leading region in 2024, with the market spanning across regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, and more. Countries like the USA, China, India, and Brazil are key contributors to this market, highlighting its global scope.

This burgeoning market will continue to evolve, driven by technological innovation, regulatory landscapes, and fluctuating economic conditions. As such, stakeholders must stay abreast of these changes to leverage potential opportunities effectively and sustain growth in this dynamic industry.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Cupellation, Electrolysis, Refining

By Gold Source: Ore, Recycled Gold, Placer Gold

By Application: Jewelry, Electronics, Dentistry, Investment

Subsegments:

By Cupellation: Fire Assay Method, Lead-Based Smelting, Oxidation Process

By Electrolysis: Wohlwill Process, Electrolytic Refining, Electro-Winning Process

By Refining: Miller Process, Aqua Regia Process, Chlorination Process

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $29.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $39.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Gold Smelting Market Characteristics

Gold Smelting Market Trends and Strategies

Gold Smelting Market - Macro Economic Scenario

Global Gold Smelting Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework Global Gold Smelting PESTEL Analysis Analysis of End Use Industries Global Gold Smelting Market Growth Rate Analysis Global Gold Smelting Historic Market Size and Growth Global Gold Smelting Forecast Market Size and Growth Global Gold Smelting Total Addressable Market (TAM)

Gold Smelting Market Segmentation Segmentation by Type Segmentation by Gold Source Segmentation by Application Sub-Segmentation of Cupellation Sub-Segmentation of Electrolysis Sub-Segmentation of Refining

Gold Smelting Market Regional and Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Gold Smelting Market China Gold Smelting Market India Gold Smelting Market Japan Gold Smelting Market Australia Gold Smelting Market Indonesia Gold Smelting Market South Korea Gold Smelting Market Western Europe Gold Smelting Market UK Gold Smelting Market Germany Gold Smelting Market France Gold Smelting Market Italy Gold Smelting Market Spain Gold Smelting Market Eastern Europe Gold Smelting Market Russia Gold Smelting Market North America Gold Smelting Market USA Gold Smelting Market Canada Gold Smelting Market South America Gold Smelting Market Brazil Gold Smelting Market Middle East Gold Smelting Market Africa Gold Smelting Market

Gold Smelting Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles Gold Smelting Market Competitive Landscape Gold Smelting Market Company Profiles

Gold Smelting Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Global Gold Smelting Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard

Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Gold Smelting Market

Recent Developments in the Gold Smelting Market

Gold Smelting Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies Countries Offering Most New Opportunities Segments Offering Most New Opportunities Growth Strategies



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Gold Smelting market report include:

Newmont Corporation

Barrick Gold Corporation

Sibanye Stillwater Limited

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

AngloGold Ashanti Limited

Gold Fields Limited

Polyus Gold International

Newcrest Mining Limited

Kinross Gold Corporation

Northern Star Resources Limited

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Yamana Gold Inc.

B2Gold Corp.

Evolution Mining Limited

Eldorado Gold Corporation

OceanaGold Corporation

Equinox Gold Corp.

Alamos Gold Inc.

Lundin Gold Inc.

Hecla Mining Company

Resolute Mining Limited

China National Gold Group Corporation.

