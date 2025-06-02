Block listing Interim Review

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 02 June 2025

Name of applicant: OSB GROUP PLC Name of schemes: Sharesave Scheme Deferred Share Bonus Plan Performance Share Plan Period of return: From: 1 December 2024 To: 31 May 2025 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 543,527 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 277,702 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 1,817,863 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 844,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 625,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 1,600,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 167,425 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 525,646 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 922,286 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,220,102 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 377,056 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 2,495,577 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each



