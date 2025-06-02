Block listing Interim Review

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 02 June 2025

Name of applicant:OSB GROUP PLC
Name of schemes:
  1. Sharesave Scheme
  2. Deferred Share Bonus Plan
  3. Performance Share Plan
Period of return:From:1 December 2024To:31 May 2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
  1. 543,527 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  2. 277,702 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  3. 1,817,863 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
  1. 844,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  2. 625,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  3. 1,600,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
  1. 167,425 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  2. 525,646 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  3. 922,286 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
  1. 1,220,102 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  2. 377,056 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  3. 2,495,577 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each


Name of contact:Jason Elphick
Telephone number of contact:01634 848 944




