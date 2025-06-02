Food and Beverage Air Filtration Guide by Camfil Canada Exposes Risks of Poor Indoor Air Quality

Toronto, ON, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil Canada, a leading provider of premium clean air solutions, has unveiled vital insights into the danger of inadequate air quality in food and beverage production facilities. In a newly released article--The Hidden Threat of Poor Air Quality in Food and Beverage Production Facilities--Camfil Canada emphasizes the critical role of effective air filtration in safeguarding product quality, employee health, and environmental sustainability.

Airborne contaminants such as fine particulate matter, bacteria, allergens, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and mold spores pose significant risks to food safety and staff productivity. These risks are exacerbated by environmental challenges, including wildfire smoke and increasingly humid conditions in Canada. Left unchecked, these contaminants can lead to product spoilage, foodborne illnesses, and even supply chain disruptions.

“Effective air filtration plays a major role in extending product quality and shelf life, inhibiting fat oxidation, and reducing food waste,” said Berni Baier, Camfil Canada. “By removing airborne contaminants like fine particulate matter and allergens, we not only improve workplace conditions but also mitigate the environmental impact on surrounding communities.”

Camfil's research highlights how proper air filtration systems, such as MERV 14-A and HEPA filters, can address these challenges by maintaining high purity standards required in critical processing areas. Advanced filtration systems reduce product recalls, ensure compliance with regulatory standards, and provide a cleaner, safer workplace for facility staff.

The article also shines a light on the industry's growing regulatory gaps regarding air quality. While the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) establishes robust guidelines for food safety, explicit standards for air filtration in food processing facilities remain limited. This gap leaves room for inefficient air filtration practices that could compromise product safety and worker well-being.

Recognizing this need, Camfil Canada advocates for proactive investments in robust air filtration technologies. By employing a Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) analysis to select appropriate air filters, businesses can identify energy-efficient filtration systems that reduce long-term costs and deliver significant operational benefits.

For food and beverage manufacturers and health professionals seeking to enhance production standards, Camfil Canada offers tailored air filtration solutions designed to address the unique challenges of the sector. Interested parties can learn more by accessing the full article here.

About Camfil Canada



Camfil Canada Inc - Toronto Ontario Air Filters

For more than 60 years, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. Read more about Camfil Canada.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Phillip Ilijevski

Camfil Canada Inc.

Phone: 437-929-1161



Attachment