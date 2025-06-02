Highwoods Provides Leasing Update

2nd Gen Leasing Activity Continues to be Strong

Over 750,000 SF of Leases Signed to Date in Second Quarter

Includes over 300,000 SF of New Leases

RALEIGH, N.C., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) announced it has signed over 750,000 square feet of second generation leases since April 1, 2025, including over 300,000 square feet of new leases.

Ted Klinck, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our leasing activity continues to be strong with over 750,000 square feet of second gen deals signed during the first two months of the quarter and a healthy leasing pipeline of new and renewal prospects. New users and existing customers continue to value our commute-worthy portfolio in BBD locations. The healthy volume of leases executed in the first five months of the year and pipeline of future prospects positions us to grow occupancy late in 2025 and thereafter.”

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Our vision is to be a leader in the evolution of commercial real estate for the benefit of our customers, our communities and those who invest with us. Our mission is to create environments and experiences that inspire our teammates and our customers to achieve more together. We are in the work-placemaking business and believe that by creating exceptional environments and experiences, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our shareholders. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

