ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 26-May-25 18,663 €658.81 €12,295,427 27-May-25 18,575 €663.50 €12,324,468 28-May-25 18,590 €662.96 €12,324,452 29-May-25 18,300 €672.22 €12,301,631 30-May-25 18,723 €658.03 €12,320,275

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

