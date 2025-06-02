Check Point Software Technologies Recognized as a Best Company to Work For by U.S. News & World Report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced that U.S. News & World Report has named the company among its 2025-2026 list of Best Companies to Work For. In addition, Check Point was also recognized as a Best Company to Work For in the IT industry.

This recognition highlights Check Point’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, inclusion, and continuous growth across its global workforce. The U.S. News rankings evaluate companies based on metrics that matter most to employees, including quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance, professional development, and workplace culture.

“We are honored to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best Companies to Work For,” said Tom DiMartino, Head of Human Resources, Americas at Check Point Software Technologies. “At Check Point, we believe our people are our greatest asset. That’s why we invest deeply in creating an environment where employees can thrive, innovate, and make a real impact.”

This recognition adds to a series of accolades for Check Point, including being named one of America’s Best Cybersecurity Companies in 2025 by Newsweek and Statista, one of the World’s Best Companies by TIME and Statista in 2024 and earning a spot on the Forbes list of the World’s Best Employers for five consecutive years.

Check Point continues to grow its global team, offering career opportunities across engineering, cyber threat research, sales, and more. This award underscores the company’s dedication to attracting and retaining top talent in the cybersecurity industry.

To learn more about career opportunities at Check Point, visit: https://careers.checkpoint.com/

