Notified Launches Personalized Pitch to Help PR Pros Drive More Media Coverage

NEW YORK, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified has launched Personalized Pitch - a smart new feature built with the feedback of public relations professionals to help teams land more coverage, faster.

With the challenges facing communicators - including reduced budgets, smaller teams, shrinking newsrooms and growing pressure to prove ROI - Personalized Pitch provides a powerful solution by combining artificial intelligence with the input and oversight of PR pros to create and send tailored, 1:1 email pitches at scale based on a reporter’s beat, audience and past coverage.

Exclusive to Notified media contacts database subscribers, the new feature is also securely integrated with GlobeNewswire, the leading press release distribution service, allowing PR pros to send customized pitches and press releases within the same workflow, with just one login.

"With the growing demand for more targeted and effective media outreach, we are committed to equipping corporate communicators with technology that enhances - not replaces - their expertise,” said Erik Carlson, Chief Operating Officer at Notified. “By combining AI-powered personalized pitching with our human-verified journalist database, we’re amplifying the human perspective to foster more meaningful media engagement while providing an all-in-one solution for modern communications teams. AI-powered pitching will allow PR professionals to spend time researching, and building context and connections, to further personalize journalist outreach.”

Key Benefits of Notified’s Personalized Pitch

Top benefits include:

Stronger stories that resonate: By delivering more personalized outreach, PR professionals can better connect with journalists and share stories that matter to their audiences, increasing chances of securing coverage. Automatically drafting a starting pitch saves communicators critical time, which can be redeployed towards research or enhanced personalization.

Streamlined workflow: Within the Notified PR Platform, users can draft pitches directly from contact profiles or while distributing press releases - while also tracking engagement and team outreach history - in one seamless, centralized workspace. This unified approach streamlines workflows, improves collaboration and helps teams stay aligned.

Enhanced analytics: Comprehensive tracking of replies as well as open and click-through rates provides essential insights into pitch effectiveness and media engagement.

Highly relevant and compelling pitches: The new, optional feature utilizes AI technology to generate unique pitch drafts, tailored to each journalist’s coverage area, enabling communicators to choose the best approach.

How Notified’s AI-Powered Personalized Pitch Works

Personalized Pitch seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Outlook and Gmail, allowing communicators to send and monitor the status of pitches directly from their own email accounts while maintaining full visibility within the Notified PR Platform.

Here’s how it works in three easy steps:

Users provide pitch details, including topic, value, key points and quote.

Three AI-generated drafts are created, each tailored to the journalist preferences and profile data.

Users select and edit a preferred draft, then send it alongside a GlobeNewswire press release - all within one streamlined platform.



When it comes to confidential information, user data is protected by rigorous ethical and security protocols that comply with the latest data protection regulations and industry best practices.

"The team at Frantz Marketing Solutions has proactively embraced Notified's cutting-edge AI technology, which positions us at the forefront of the public relations industry," said Susan Frantz, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Frantz Marketing Solutions. “By adopting AI early, we're not only streamlining our operations, but also connecting with our media clientele more effectively. This advanced approach optimizes our ability to secure media pickups, ensuring that our clients' messages resonate more deeply with their target audiences."

New Enhancements Coming Soon to the Notified Media Contacts Database

Exciting features are on the way for existing subscribers – at no extra cost - to make media outreach even more powerful:

Smart Search: As one of the first communications providers to implement this technology, Smart Search helps PR pros find the right journalists faster using natural language queries that understand intent and meaning, going beyond just basic keywords and filtering.

Pitch Dashboard: Track all team outreach in one view, with detailed reporting on engagement, performance and impact to help refine media strategies and boost results.

Track all team outreach in one view, with detailed reporting on engagement, performance and impact to help refine media strategies and boost results. PR Campaign Management: Organize and manage every element of a campaign - press releases, personalized pitches, social posts and newsroom updates - within a single, integrated workflow to save time and improve message consistency.



To learn more about Notified’s media contacts database, please visit notified.com.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

