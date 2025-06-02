Cybersecurity’s Top Voices Join SANS Cyber Leaders Podcast for Candid, No-Hype Conversations on Real-World Risk

Bethesda, MD, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANS Institute has launched Season 2 of its Cyber Leaders Podcast, a weekly audio series where global cybersecurity executives pull back the curtain on the urgent challenges reshaping modern security leadership. Hosted by SANS Institute’s James Lyne and Professor Ciaran Martin, the podcast cuts through conventional narratives to share unfiltered, experience-driven strategies from the front lines of cyber defense, policy, and enterprise risk.

The first three episodes, now live, feature senior leaders including NATO CIO Manfred Boudreaux-Dehmer, Red Goat Cyber Security’s Lisa Forte, and Sophos CISO Ross McKerchar, offering rare insight into how today’s most strategic minds are navigating the evolving role of a CISO, insider threats, and multinational defense coordination. Upcoming guests include security executives from Accenture and BlackBerry, providing weekly conversations that go deeper than headlines and far beyond the vendor script.

“This is not another news digest or thought leadership series. These are real conversations with the people who are making the hard calls in cyber right now,” said James Lyne, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at SANS Institute. “We’re giving CISOs and security leaders a direct line to their peers so they can sharpen their strategy, challenge assumptions, and make smarter decisions for their teams.”

The Cyber Leaders Podcast is purpose-built for senior leaders under pressure to align cybersecurity with broader organizational goals. Whether they’re safeguarding critical infrastructure, defending against nation-state actors, or rebuilding trust in digital systems, the voices this season are tackling today’s toughest problems and sharing what’s actually working.

“In every episode, we’re asking: What keeps you up at night, and how are you addressing it? We’re not looking for polished narratives. We want the truth of cyber leadership as it happens,” said Professor Ciaran Martin, founding head of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre and Director of the SANS CISO Network.

Listeners will find the podcast across all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube, as well as directly at sans.org/cyber-leaders-podcast. Each Friday, a new episode drops with a fresh take on leadership in the face of AI-driven disinformation, evolving nation-state threats, and operational blind spots.

Subscribe now to hear how cybersecurity’s top leaders are redefining risk, resilience, and readiness - one unscripted conversation at a time.

