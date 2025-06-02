AeroFlexx Awarded New Patents in Sustainable Packaging Innovation

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroFlexx, a leader in sustainable packaging, has been awarded U.S. Patents 11,548,709 and 12,071,292. These patents present a flexible plastic package suitable for curbside recycling where all plastic bottles are accepted* that aligns with industry standards used to assess the compatibility of PE-based films and flexible packaging innovations.

The AeroFlexx Pak is an improved flexible recyclable mono-material package capable of incorporating recycled content to achieve suitable package performance and help address some of the shortcomings with other packages available in the market today.

"This recognition is a significant achievement for AeroFlexx and provides the company with additional value creation by broadening our intellectual property portfolio,” said Cedric D'Souza, Chief Technology Officer of AeroFlexx. “We will continue to drive innovation in the plastic packaging industry to address both the consumer and brand’s needs.”

The AeroFlexx Pak is made of a flexible material but designed to act like a rigid bottle, combining the best qualities of both in a single solution. The AeroFlexx Pak can potentially eliminate up to 85 percent of virgin plastic when compared to a traditional rigid bottle, cap, and label. This is made possible by having up to 70 percent less plastic at the source and incorporating up to 50 percent recycled content. The result is a lightweight, flexible, durable package that can deliver a preferred consumer experience and unlock significant brand value, all while introducing unprecedented sustainability benefits.

Andrew Meyer, CEO of AeroFlexx, said, "We are honored to be awarded these patents. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing a sustainable and differentiated liquid packaging solution to the marketplace.” He added, “By adopting the AeroFlexx Pak, companies can accelerate progress toward their ESG goals and sustainability commitments.”

*May not be recyclable in all communities. Check locally.

About AeroFlexx:

AeroFlexx is a full-service liquid packaging company providing sustainable solutions to the marketplace. By combining the best attributes of flexible and rigid packaging into a single product offering, the technology is transforming the industry as it delivers a preferred consumer experience and creates significant brand value, all while introducing unprecedented sustainability benefits.

Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, and part of the Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) family of companies, AeroFlexx provides packaging and manufacturing solutions in Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Americas. To learn more, visit www.aeroflexx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

