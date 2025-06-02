4D Path Presents Breakthrough Research Demonstrating That Its Unique Digital Predictive Biomarker Identifies Treatment Responders in a Difficult-To-Treat Breast Cancer Patient Population

NEWTON, Mass., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Path, a company dedicated to personalizing cancer care through its unprecedented approach to predicting tumor response, unveiled groundbreaking findings at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 Annual Meeting, revealing the first predictive biomarker of its kind for breast cancer patients traditionally considered unlikely to respond to treatment.

Using its proprietary QPORTM platform to analyze routine pre-treatment biopsy images, 4D Path demonstrated the ability to accurately identify which breast cancer patients are likely to respond to neoadjuvant chemotherapy, despite having low stromal tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs)—a population long viewed as prone to treatment-resistance.

The study, conducted in partnership with top-tier researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, analyzed biopsy images from 88 HER2-negative germline BRCA carriers enrolled in the INFORM (TBCRC031) clinical trial.

The findings were significant:

Among patients with low TILs, those with low immune heterogeneity—identified using the QPOR Immune Heterogeneity Index (IHI)—achieved a 66% response rate, compared to just 25% among those with high heterogeneity.



In Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC)—an aggressive subtype—patients with low TILs and low heterogeneity had a 74% response rate, outperforming even those with high TILs (50%).



Across the full study cohort, low immune heterogeneity emerged as a more powerful predictor of response than TIL levels alone.



“The 4D Path QPOR platform provides a unique, objective, and biologically based system for assessing prognosis and predicting response to therapy in a variety of tumor types,” said Dr. Stuart J. Schnitt, Chief of Breast Oncologic Pathology at Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center. “In this study, the platform was able to predict the likelihood of response to neoadjuvant chemotherapy in breast cancer patients with BRCA1 and 2 germline mutations. To my knowledge, this is the first time that heterogeneity of TILs distribution provides predictive information beyond that of quantifying TILs alone. If these results can be validated in other populations of breast cancer patients, the QPOR platform could become a novel means to help oncologists determine which patients are more or less likely to respond to treatment.”

The implications of the study are far-reaching. Until now, patients with low TILs were often steered away from chemotherapy, assumed to have little chance of responding. 4D Path’s research challenges this, opening new avenues for personalized treatment and offering new hope to a previously underserved group.

“The predictive capacity of the QPOR biomarker of immune heterogeneity to identify responders who harbor low baseline immune infiltrates is an important moment for 4D Path, as it underscores how our platform is advancing the next generation of precision oncology along with augmenting the knowledge of a key clinical factor in the current standard of care,” added Satabhisa Mukhopadhyay PhD, Co-Founder, Co-Inventor, and Chief Scientific Officer of 4D Path. “By quantifying the hidden dynamics of cancer directly from routine biopsy images, we deliver a deeply personalized, computational view of collective tumor states, including cell cycle deregulation and immune microenvironment interactions. The information encoded in the immune heterogeneity of a patient, which is often a key factor in drug resistance, can be translated by the QPOR platform to actionable insights that drive more targeted and effective approaches to caring for patients.”

About 4D Path

4D Path has created a groundbreaking platform, the patented Q-Plasia OncoReader (QPOR™), designed to directly compute cell cycle deregulation and tumor microenvironment dynamics. By accurately predicting a patient’s response to therapy from routine biopsy images, QPOR™ enables precision treatment selection in ways not previously possible. This unprecedented view into tumor dynamics creates new pathways from clinical use to commercial application—bringing more effective, personalized therapies to patients. 4D Path is focused on a bold vision where every person impacted by cancer is diagnosed quickly and accurately and receives the best, most personalized treatment plan to beat cancer and live a longer, healthier life.

For additional information, please visit www.4dpath.com or follow 4D Path on LinkedIn.