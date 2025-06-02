Success for Lottery.com and Sports.com in Detroit as Seb Murray Secures Career-Best INDY NXT Finish

DETROIT, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It was a weekend of milestones and resilience for Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) ("Lottery.com" or “the Company”) and Sports.com as their drivers took on the challenging Streets of Detroit in both the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone.

Leading the charge was Scottish rising star Sebastian Murray, who delivered his best career finish in INDY NXT, securing an impressive P6 after a determined drive through the field. Having qualified strongly on the street circuit for the first time, Murray kept his composure during a chaotic start that eliminated several competitors, including his own teammate. Despite sustaining slight rear-end damage early in the race, Murray battled through, showcasing racecraft and resilience to claim his first-ever top-10 finish in the series.

“That’s a wrap on Detroit. Honestly, this has been a great weekend as a whole. P6 is a great finish for me and the team — our best so far. Massive thank you to everyone back home and the Andretti Cape guys. The car was strong all weekend,” Murray reflected. “It got pretty chaotic at times, and there was some damage that affected our straight-line speed, but overall, it was a strong race. It would’ve been nice to grab a top five, but we’re happy with the points and the progress.”

Murray now moves up to 11th in the INDY NXT standings with 91 points as the series heads next to World Wide Technology Raceway for its first oval race of the season on June 15.

Louis Foster Impresses Before Heart-Stopping Incident in Detroit

In the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Louis Foster continued to show why he’s one of the sport’s brightest young talents. After a strong showing in practice and qualifying, Foster led his first laps in IndyCar by executing an off-sequence strategy, demonstrating speed and maturity well beyond his rookie status.

Unfortunately, Foster’s promising run ended abruptly when a suspension failure sent him into the wall at over 180 mph. Thanks to IndyCar’s industry-leading safety standards and the rapid response of the AMR Safety Team, Foster walked away without serious injury.

“First, thank you to everyone for all of the messages — I am OK,” said Foster. “Massive thank you to the IndyCar medical team and the AMR Safety Team for putting driver safety first. We were on for a season-best result, leading laps and running strong. It’s disappointing, but that’s racing. We’ll be back in two weeks.”

Foster’s strong qualifying and race pace underscored his rapid adaptation to the series, with an average qualifying position of 13th so far this season — a remarkable statistic for a rookie in the ultra-competitive 27-car field.

Callum Ilott Shows Strong Pace Before Unfortunate Pit Incident

Meanwhile, Callum Ilott, driving for PREMA Racing, showed flashes of brilliance throughout the weekend, consistently running inside the top ten during the race. Starting from 17th on a split tire strategy, Ilott made early gains and was poised for a strong finish. However, a loose wheel led to contact with the wall and an early end to what was shaping up to be a competitive outing.

“The car was feeling good and we were on track for a solid result,” said Ilott. “Unfortunately, the front left didn’t go on properly during the last pit stop, and I couldn’t turn into Turn 1. I’m OK, and the car looks repairable — we’ll regroup and come back stronger.”

Looking Ahead

Lottery.com and Sports.com’s drivers will now shift their focus to the upcoming oval race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Louis Foster has a strong oval pedigree, winning all oval events in INDY NXT last season, including Gateway.

With strong momentum building and lessons learned from Detroit, the future looks bright for the Lottery.com and Sports.com backed drivers as they prepare for the second half of the season.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Lottery.com and Sports.com, commented:

“We were delighted with the brand exposure generated this weekend, and of course, especially proud of Sebastian Murray’s strong top 10 finish in only his fourth INDY NXT appearance. This is exactly why we were excited to have Seb represent our brands in INDY NXT. Both Callum Ilott and Louis Foster also showed flashes of brilliance, even though circumstances outside their control made it a tough weekend for them. We remain incredibly optimistic about the future and look forward to supporting all three drivers as the season progresses.”

