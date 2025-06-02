Minuteman Press Franchise Owner Corey Sanders Transitions from Business Consulting to Printing Industry in Greenville, SC & Joins President’s Club

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corey Sanders purchased the Minuteman Press franchise in Greenville, SC in September of 2023. With a strong team in place and by following the Minuteman Press system, Corey is joining the President’s Club for achieving over $1 million in gross sales for the year ending 2024. Minuteman Press in Greenville is located at 440 DuPont Drive, Greenville, SC 29607

On joining the President’s Club, Corey says, “It’s a true honor to be part of the President’s Club this year. It takes a lot of effort and work to achieve this milestone, and I am proud of my incredible team for their hard work. This achievement could not be possible without their consistent effort.”





From Business Consulting to Printing

Prior to Minuteman Press, Corey worked in the field of business consulting. He shares, “Specifically, I worked in the talent development and operations space. This understanding of business and talent consulting was a natural fit into business ownership. Minuteman Press stood out as a great franchise for a couple of reasons. First, the name recognition and resources were a big selling point. While I was confident in how to run a business, I was not well-versed in the printing industry. Having a franchise that provides training and ongoing support was comforting in a career transition. Secondly, the capped royalty system seemed very fair and manageable from the owner side.”

Corey continues, “The training and support has been extremely helpful and consistent. I have multiple touchpoints within the Minuteman Press franchise including my Field Rep, Regional VP, the home office, and training team. Whenever I need support, I can count on the franchise stepping up to help.”

Growing in Greenville, SC

One of the primary reasons that Corey has been able to hit the ground running in Greenville is that he is active in networking groups and organizations. He shares, “Greenville is a growing and thriving business community. Once a textile city, Greenville is now one of the fastest growing cities in the country. There is a healthy mix of business industries, which allows us to sell to a wide array of business sectors. Through networking groups, local chamber involvement, and partnering with a handful of nonprofits in the area, we have been able to establish ourselves as a printing staple in the Greenville area.”

Corey adds, “For example, joining a local BNI chapter has been a great marketing tool for us. It has connected our business with over 50 other business owners to increase our network. We also take advantage of the Internet Marketing Program and direct marketing opportunities.”

The team at Minuteman Press in Greenville takes advantage of those opportunities by delivering high-demand products and services that meet their clients’ needs. Corey says, “Over the last 15 years, our shop has specialized in traditional paper printing. Most of our high-demand products are booklets, postcards, and envelopes, etc. We also offer full mailing services so we get a lot of design, print, and mail projects. We have been working on growing our large format division through both in-house printing and central facility vendors.”

“For me, the first priority for sales growth and success is creating a self-sufficient team that can handle the day-to-day operations of the shop. This is what unlocks your ability to work ‘on’ your business and not ‘in’ your business. This will allow for you to focus on sales strategy and creating a plan for growth and scale. In my first year, joining a weekly networking group has added roughly $75,000 in new business. We have also utilized the Internet Marketing Program for added leads.” – Corey Sanders

Rewards & Advice for Others

Since becoming his own boss, Corey is happy to be able to spend more time with his family while also having the freedom to put his own stamp on how he runs his business. He says, “I think the biggest personal reward is having the freedom to work hard but also prioritize family. With two little ones at home, the ability to create the spaces to get work done but also be a dad is the reason I left ‘Corporate America.’ On the professional side, the biggest reward is watching my team succeed. Over the last year, we have made a dynamic shift to letting our talented people own their responsibilities. This change to our workplace culture has yielded incredible results, and sharing in those victories is extremely rewarding.”

Corey shares his advice for others, saying, “My advice would be to not fall into the trap of doing everything. Giving others control and decision-making power can be tough at times but it is critical to your sanity as a business owner and is the key to unlocking growth. My second piece of advice would be to take care of your people. While you are the business owner, your employees will be what ultimately makes your business successful. If you take care of them, they will take care of you.”

For more information on Minuteman Press in Greenville, SC, visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/sc/greenville/

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

