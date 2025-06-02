FORESIGHT VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

AGM STATEMENT

2 JUNE 2025

The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 2 June 2025 all of the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.

Proxy votes were received in respect of 301,484,584 Ordinary Shares, representing 4.06% of the issued share capital as at 2 June 2025. The proxy voting was as follows:

Resolution Votes For Votes at Discretion of Chair Votes Against 1 91.59% 7.53% 0.88% 2 88.01% 7.83% 1.43% 3 88.05% 7.84% 1.54% 4 90.71% 7.77% 0.60% 5 91.24% 7.77% 0.61% 6 89.92% 7.77% 0.62% 7 89.77% 9.28% 0.65% 8 86.99% 9.47% 0.71% 9 90.95% 8.78% 0% 10 89.66% 8.99% 0.27% 11 86.02% 10.28% 2.64% 12 87.93% 9.19% 0.48%

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.2R and 9.6.3R.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 7636914