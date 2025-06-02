AGM Statement

FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46          

AGM STATEMENT
2 JUNE 2025

The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 2 June 2025 all of the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.

Proxy votes were received in respect of 301,484,584 Ordinary Shares, representing 4.06% of the issued share capital as at 2 June 2025. The proxy voting was as follows:

ResolutionVotes For Votes at Discretion of ChairVotes Against
191.59%7.53%0.88%
288.01%7.83%1.43%
388.05%7.84%1.54%
490.71%7.77%0.60%
591.24%7.77%0.61%
689.92%7.77%0.62%
789.77%9.28%0.65%
886.99%9.47%0.71%
990.95%8.78%0%
1089.66%8.99%0.27%
1186.02%10.28%2.64%
1287.93%9.19%0.48%

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.2R and 9.6.3R.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 7636914


