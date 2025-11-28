Total Voting Rights

 | Source: Foresight VCT PLC Foresight VCT PLC

FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS
28 NOVEMBER 2025

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 28 November 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 300,966,737 Ordinary Shares in issue, which remains unchanged from the previous month.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights of the Company is 300,966,737. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Company Secretary
Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group
0203 667 8100


Recommended Reading

  • October 31, 2025 11:53 ET | Source: Foresight VCT PLC
    Appointment of Non-Executive Director

    Foresight VCT plcLEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46 31 October 2025Appointment of Non-Executive Director In accordance with UKLR 6.4.6R, the Board of Foresight VCT plc (the “Company”) is delighted to...

    Read More
    Appointment of Non-Executive Director
  • October 31, 2025 08:30 ET | Source: Foresight VCT PLC
    Total Voting Rights

    FORESIGHT VCT PLCLEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46 TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS31 OCTOBER 2025 In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 31 October 2025, the Company's issued share capital...

    Read More
    Total Voting Rights