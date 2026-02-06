Issue of Equity

Allotment of Ordinary Shares
6 February 2026

The Board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that 39,103,661 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (“the Shares”) were allotted on 6 February 2026 pursuant to the offer for subscription (“the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 14 January 2026. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 71.10 pence per share ranging from 71.10 pence to 76.50 pence. The total gross proceeds receivable by the Company for this allotment is approximately £28.7 million.

Application has been made for the admission of the Shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 11 February 2026.

In total the Company has allotted 39,103,661 Ordinary Shares to date under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 338,132,149 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

For further information please contact:
Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8100


