Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts Announces New Funding Opportunity for Community-Based Organizations Addressing Opioid Use Disorder

New York, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE) is announcing a new Request for Proposals (RFP) to support community-based organizations (CBOs) working to reduce opioid use disorder (OUD) and overdose mortality in local communities.

FORE will hold an informational webinar on June 5, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss the RFP and answer questions. Interested organizations can Register Here.

This RFP expands FORE’s Community-Driven Responses to OUD and Overdose Mortality Program, providing new funding to help CBOs:

Enhance operational effectiveness, including administration, finance, human resources, and technology, to strengthen long-term sustainability and diversify funding.

Improve communications to raise awareness and attract attention and resources.

Strengthen and evaluate programming to expand access to evidence-based OUD services for individuals and families.

Foster cross-sector collaborations with partners in education, business, courts, and healthcare to deepen community engagement and expand services.

FORE invites eligible organizations to apply for up to $75,000 per year for two years (up to $150,000 total). Applicants must be a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) or have a 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor, have been in operation for at least two years, and have an annual operating budget between $150,000 and $7 million.

Complete details and application instructions are available on FORE’s Grants & Funding page. Applications must be submitted through FORE’s grants management system by 11:59 p.m. PT on July 2, 2025.

“Community-based organizations are uniquely positioned to identify and respond to local needs, yet they often face barriers to securing the flexible funding they need to strengthen operations and sustain programming,” said Dr. Karen Scott, President of FORE. “By supporting their capacity, we help ensure communities have access to effective prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery services tailored to their needs.”

Since 2023, FORE has supported 22 community-based organizations through capacity-building grants and remains committed to advancing community-driven, evidence-based solutions to the opioid crisis.

About FORE

Founded in 2018, FORE is a national 501(c)(3) grant-making foundation dedicated to addressing the nation’s opioid crisis. Through strategic grantmaking, convening stakeholders, and developing informational resources, FORE supports patient-centered, innovative solutions that drive long-term change. To date, FORE has awarded 118 grants totaling $47.5 million to 101 organizations. Follow us on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn for updates.