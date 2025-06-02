Sword Group: Signing of 6 Prestigious Long-Term Contracts

Signing of 6 Prestigious Long-Term Contracts

Strategic Agreements in the Group’s Key Sectors, Reinforcing Visibility



These recent engagements reflect the relevance of the Group’s strategy and its ability to support clients over the long term through major transformations.



Sword Group announces the signing of 6 new strategic contracts, covering a period of 4 to 5 years, with major clients in its key sectors: sports, energy, and international organisations.



These new partnerships secure a backlog of €135 million, with potential to reach €200 million. They strengthen the Group’s visibility and enable it to look ahead with confidence and peace of mind.



They also demonstrate the Group’s ability to support its clients with critical challenges, particularly through recognised expertise in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and IT management.



These commercial successes confirm the relevance of the Group’s strategy, focused on technological excellence, client proximity, and long-term commitment.



« These agreements reflect the renewed trust of our strategic clients and our ability to meet their ambitions in an increasingly digital and demanding world. I would like to warmly thank all the teams involved, their dedication and expertise were key to the successful conclusion of these contracts » said Jacques Mottard, Chairman and CEO of the Group.

Agenda

24/07/25 Publication of Q2 2025 Revenue

10/09/25 H1 2025 Financial Meeting | 10:00 am

