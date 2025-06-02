Join Wreaths Across America’s Annual Giving in July Celebration!

Columbia Falls, Maine, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) announces the kickoff of its annual Giving in July campaign! For WAA, this annual celebration is dedicated to local groups and individuals participating in the organization’s Sponsorship Group Program. Through this unique program, supporters can help local programs make a difference in their communities with each $17 sponsorship to WAA.

Since its founding in 2007, WAA has collaborated with hundreds of charities, community programs and civic groups nationwide to remember and honor our nation’s veterans and active-duty military all year. Giving in July celebrates these groups and highlights the opportunity to give back to them through the sponsorship of veterans’ wreaths.

WAA has given back more than $28 million in local contributions through this national program over the last 17 years!

Click here to learn more and show your support by sponsoring a veteran’s wreath through one of WAA’s many Sponsorship Groups nationwide!

“I have long said it would be disingenuous for us as an organization whose mission is to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom if we do not support other like-minded programs doing just that in their communities,” said WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester. “Our Sponsorship Group Program is a year-round effort, but through ‘Giving in July,’ we hope to remind people that across the country there are programs providing resources to our nation’s veterans, active-duty military and families who need our support now.”

Follow the hashtag #GivinginJuly to learn the impactful stories of volunteers and Sponsorship Groups doing good in their communities and benefiting from dollars raised through wreath sponsorships. Tune in to Wreaths Across America Radio to hear their stories, available on the iHeart Radio app, TuneIn, and the Audacy app, at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio, or on SoundCloud here.

More than 5,000 locations will participate in National Wreaths Across America Day this year on Saturday, December 13, 2025. This free event is open to all, and WAA encourages community members to participate by volunteering locally or sponsoring a wreath for an American hero.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington and thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.