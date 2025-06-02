Temenos Named Best Core Banking System at Banking Tech Awards USA

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today announced it has received the award for Best Core Banking System at the Banking Tech Awards USA 2025. These prestigious industry awards recognize the cutting-edge innovations and outstanding achievements driving the future of banking technology across the United States.

With its best-of-suite core banking and modular core solutions, Temenos offers US financial institutions choice, flexibility and a proven path to banking modernization – all underpinned with cloud-native architecture, and embedded AI. Trusted by over 950 banks around the world, Temenos’ core banking software can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or as SaaS.

US financial institutions using Temenos also benefit from robust regionalization, pre-configured banking capabilities for the US market, and a Model Bank framework which enables faster, more cost-efficient implementation.

Rodrigo Silva, President Americas, Temenos, commented: “Winning this major award demonstrates the strength and depth of Temenos’ US banking capabilities, as well as our continued investment in this strategic growth market, which is helping to drive innovation in the US banking industry. With its advanced functionality, US-specific capabilities and flexible deployment options, Temenos is a compelling choice for US financial institutions.”

Temenos has further strengthened its commitment to innovation for the US market with the announcement of a new Innovation Hub in Central Florida. This modern, collaborative space will be home to around 200 technology and product developers, enabling co-innovation with US financial institutions and fueling cutting-edge research and development for US-specific solutions.

Investing around 20% of revenues in R&D, Temenos continues to enhance its core banking suite. Recent innovations include the launch of a Gen AI Copilot to help financial institutions design, launch, test and optimize financial products faster. The tool makes it easier for banking employees to access the full breadth of Temenos’ core banking functionality in a simple, conversational way. This builds on Temenos’ existing leadership in AI, with its launch of the first Responsible Generative AI solutions for core banking in 2024.

Temenos was also named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for North America Digital Core Banking Platforms 2024 Vendor Assessment and in the The Forrester Wave™: Digital Banking Processing Platforms, Q4 2024.