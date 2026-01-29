Temenos Celebrates Collaboration and Innovation at Annual Partner Awards

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today announced the winners of its annual Partner awards, which recognize the excellence of Temenos Partners in driving innovation and customer success.

William Moroney, Chief Revenue Officer, Temenos, commented: “Our Partners play a key role in helping Temenos transform banking and deepen our presence in key markets and larger banks, accelerating innovation and delivering better outcomes for our customers at scale. Congratulations to the winners of the Temenos Partner Awards, and thank you to all our Partners for their trust and collaboration; together, we are leading banking forward.”

Sales Partner of the Year – Corebanx

Based in Brazil, Corebanx provides outsourced development and execution of financial services, products and payment methods. Demonstrating strong collaboration with Temenos and other partners, Corebanx, and its subsidiary Deskcorp, played an instrumental role in securing a major new deal for the digital transformation of a leading Brazilian development bank.

Delivery Partner of the Year – Capgemini

Global business and technology transformation company Capgemini has been working with Temenos for over 20 years. With a dedicated Temenos Center of Excellence, Capgemini now supports implementations, upgrades and post-live services across a large portfolio of key clients globally, enabling strategic go-lives across multiple regions in 2025. The Partner demonstrates a high standard of delivery leadership, while upholding a strong commitment to training and certification. This is the third consecutive year in which Capgemini has been recognized with an annual Partner award.

Technology Partner of the Year – IBM

IBM has been a stalwart of the technology underpinning Temenos offerings for many years. With a large number of Temenos customers running on IBM's Power platform, many will benefit from the release of Power 11 last year, while IBM’s advanced technology offerings around hybrid cloud with RedHat OpenShift will enable Temenos solutions to run more easily and cost effectively.

Exchange Partner of the Year – Lasernet (formerly Formpipe Software)

For over 15 years, Lasernet (formerly Formpipe Software) has used data in Temenos’ solutions to create branded digital and hard copy documentation across multiple channels. As well as providing a significant contribution to referral revenue, Lasernet has acted as a true strategic partner aligned with Temenos objectives. The company has shown exceptional engagement across sales, marketing and solution alignment, while continuing to invest in the partnership and ecosystem, with strong participation at Temenos events.

Rising Star Partner of the Year – Accenture

Accenture is a long-time partner of Temenos and continues to work on some of the largest and most important programs for Temenos globally. In 2025, Accenture further strengthened the collaboration by driving significant pipeline opportunities with Temenos in Europe, adopting a proactive go-to-market model that will build incremental business for both parties and form the basis of a wider collaboration for collective growth.

