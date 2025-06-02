Snail Games Celebrates ARK Franchise’s 10-Year Anniversary with New Content and Global Community Events

CULVER CITY, Calif., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, is proud to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of ARK: Survival Evolved (“ASE”), its flagship title and a pillar of its long-term success. Since its debut in Early Access in 2015, ARK has evolved into what we believe to be a world-renowned franchise with a massive player base, strong commercial performance, and an enduring presence in the sandbox survival gaming ecosystem.

With an install base of over 92.1 million for ARK: Survival Evolved and more than 3.7 billion hours of total playtime logged on Steam, the original title remains one of the most enduring and beloved survival games in the genre. ASE recorded 1.1 million Steam peak daily active users (DAU), a reflection of its global reach and dedicated community.

The next-generation remake, ARK: Survival Ascended (“ASA”), continues this legacy with a 4.2 million install base since launch in 2023 and more than 275 million hours played to date on Steam. ASA’s peak DAU of 308,000 illustrates the strong adoption of the UE5-powered game, with more content, performance enhancements, and cross-platform innovations planned for future growth.

In December 2024, ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition launched globally. The mobile mode effectively reduces hardware barriers and extends the reach of the ARK franchise to a broader international and mobile-first audience. Since its release, the mobile title has exceeded 6.1 million downloads across iOS and Android platforms. With additional premium expansion maps slated for the rest of 2025, Snail Games continues to enhance the mobile experience and reinforce its commitment to growing the ARK franchise on mobile platforms.

IGN Live 2025

As part of ARK’s 10th anniversary campaign, Snail Games will also be exhibiting at IGN Live, which will be held from June 6th through June 8th. ARK will be featured both through an interactive booth experience and a dedicated developer panel, providing a platform to engage directly with fans and highlight one of ARK’s next chapters ARK: Aquatica. At the booth Snail will be hosting a contest with a $10,000 prize pool, stop by for more details!

Upcoming Content Releases

To mark the 10-year milestone, Snail Games is launching a series of content and community activations across platforms:

ARK: Survival Ascended Anniversary Event – Scheduled to span across June 2nd - June 12 th ; Includes an Egg Incubator, Birthday Suit cosmetics, Surprise Cake item, new event skins, emotes, and additional celebratory in game content.

– Scheduled to span across June 2nd - June 12 ; Includes an Egg Incubator, Birthday Suit cosmetics, Surprise Cake item, new event skins, emotes, and additional celebratory in game content. ASA: Astraeos Update - The first major update of Astraeos introduces Lemnokis, a vast new island featuring diverse biomes from snowy and warm redwoods to valleys, forests, and glacier caves, the game's first duo-minibosses Kalydonios and Erymanthian (two colossal boars wielding fire and poisonous gas), as well as new deep-sea zones rich in resources and a mysterious oceanic location known as The Maelstrom.

- The first major update of Astraeos introduces Lemnokis, a vast new island featuring diverse biomes from snowy and warm redwoods to valleys, forests, and glacier caves, the game's first duo-minibosses Kalydonios and Erymanthian (two colossal boars wielding fire and poisonous gas), as well as new deep-sea zones rich in resources and a mysterious oceanic location known as The Maelstrom. ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition - Genesis Part 1 is becoming available for mobile players on June 3rd.

- Genesis Part 1 is becoming available for mobile players on June 3rd. ARK: Lost Colony pre-orders start June 18, 2025 - a full-sized canonical expansion pack that continues the ARK saga with a massive, danger-filled city, new creatures, items, structures, exotic tames, advanced building systems, unique gear, powerful character abilities, and a storyline that bridges ARK: Extinction, ARK: Genesis, and ARK 2.

pre-orders start June 18, 2025 - a full-sized canonical expansion pack that continues the ARK saga with a massive, danger-filled city, new creatures, items, structures, exotic tames, advanced building systems, unique gear, powerful character abilities, and a storyline that bridges ARK: Extinction, ARK: Genesis, and ARK 2. ARK: Ragnorak - The fan favorite ancient battleground of beasts and myth awakens again June 18th, fully remastered in ARK Survival: Ascended.

- The fan favorite ancient battleground of beasts and myth awakens again June 18th, fully remastered in ARK Survival: Ascended. ARK: Aquatica DLC - Luminati Suns’ track “On My Way” sets the tone for underwater playground DLC ARK: Aquatica.

Listen to “On My Way” on Steam!

Watch the Luminati Suns "On My Way" Behind the Scenes Video

For creators interested in collaborative opportunities reach out to creatordirect@noiz.gg .

