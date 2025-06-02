Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release

Paris – 02 June 2025

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 26 May to 30 May 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade Date Side Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares) Average Price Amount of Transactions Market Identification Code 2025-05-26 BUY 445 10.393034 4 624.90 XAMS 2025-05-26 SELL 52 10.500000 546.00 XAMS 2025-05-27 BUY 49 10.100000 494.90 XAMS 2025-05-27 SELL 414 10.468841 4 334.10 XAMS 2025-05-28 BUY 68 10.285294 699.40 XAMS 2025-05-28 SELL 5 10.500000 52.50 XAMS 2025-05-29 BUY 168 10.070238 1 691.80 XAMS 2025-05-30 BUY 566 10.542226 5 966.90 XAMS 2025-05-30 SELL 1158 10.722021 12 416.10 XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

H1 2025 results: 31 July 2025

Investor Relations

investors@group.banijay.com

Press Relations

banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.

Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024

Attachment