CALGARY, Alberta, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) is hosting a media availability session to speak about the amount (megawatts) of new large load data centres that can be reliably served in the immediate term. The AESO will also share the methodology to assign that load amount to developers currently requesting system access for data centre projects. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025 Who: Aaron Engen, President & CEO

Robert Davidson, Vice President Grid Reliability – Projects and Planning

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. MDT Location: Online via Teams (click here to register) Why: As the Independent System Operator, the AESO is responsible for connecting data centres and other large-load projects while protecting grid reliability in Alberta. Background: Data Centre Connection Process Update (March 20, 2025)

The Alberta Electric System Operator is responsible for the safe, reliable, and economic planning and operation of the Alberta Interconnected Electric System. We provide open and non-discriminatory access to Alberta’s interconnected power grid, and we also facilitate Alberta’s competitive wholesale electricity market.