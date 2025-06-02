Lendmark Financial Services Debuts Centreville Branch in Northern Virginia, Marking its 13th Portfolio Opening in 2025

CENTREVILLE, Va., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) , a leading provider of household credit and consumer loan solutions, continues to expand its Virginia footprint, opening a new branch in Centreville.

The branch is located at 5953 Centreville Crest Lane and is expected to serve hundreds of customers, retailers, and auto dealerships in its first year. Luis Santos, who serves as the branch manager, will be responsible for the administration of all daily operations. These include building personal relationships with customers and integrating into the community to ensure area residents receive a superior level of individualized loan services that meet their unique financial needs.

“Nestled in the heart of Northern Virginia, Centreville offers a scenic blend of rolling landscapes and suburban charm, just minutes from Washington D.C., and a family-friendly atmosphere makes this the perfect location for Lendmark to expand,” said Dan Quann, Vice President of Branch Operations at Lendmark. “This new branch in Centreville is going to create new job opportunities to further enhance the community and provide access to loans for those facing planned and unplanned financial needs.”

In addition to serving consumers directly, Lendmark provides financing solutions for thousands of retailers and independent auto dealerships, allowing these businesses’ customers to obtain Lendmark financing. Local businesses that are interested in partnering with Lendmark to provide financing solutions for their customers should visit the branch or call 571-686-5141.

Lendmark’s ‘Climb to Cure’ is its signature cause-related initiative. The company has committed to raising $10 million by 2025 to mark its 10-year anniversary partnering with CURE Childhood Cancer. So far, Lendmark’s employees, partners and customers have raised $8.83 million to support CURE, an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to funding targeted pediatric cancer research that is utilized nationwide.

Lendmark customers can participate by donating $1 when closing their loan. Lendmark matches the donation.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal and household credit and loan solutions to consumers. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to be the lender, employer, and partner of choice by offering stability and helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Today, Lendmark operates more than 520 branches in 22 states across the country, providing personalized services to customers and retail business partners with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit www.lendmarkfinancial.com .

Media Contact

Jeff Hamilton

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

jhamilton@lendmarkfinancial.com

678-625-3128