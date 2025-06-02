Kickstand youth hub now includes the West Edmonton Primary Care Network on site

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting June 4, Kickstand Edmonton operated by YMCA of Northern Alberta will now offer primary healthcare services for youth at its free youth wellness services hub located in West Edmonton Mall. Young people aged 11–25 can visit Kickstand to access free and confidential mental health counselling, Indigenous wellness services, peer support, life skills training and more — and now they can visit a nurse practitioner as well.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome the West Edmonton Primary Care Network team to Kickstand Edmonton,” says Kickstand’s Executive Director, Katherine Hay. “Their presence marks a huge step forward in our mission to deliver truly integrated care for young people. Having primary care available onsite means young people can access physical and mental support all in one place — a model that reflects how community health should be delivered: connected, accessible and youth-centred.”

At Kickstand, more than 20 service providers offer their free services under one roof. Since opening its doors in January of this year, the centre has helped youth find their path to a brighter future, supporting them in their mental health journey and beyond.

“The collaboration between so many service providers with a shared vision is helping young people in our community thrive,” says Nick Parkinson, President & CEO of YMCA of Northern Alberta, the organization that operates Kickstand Edmonton. “The opening of the West Edmonton Primary Care Network helps connect their mental and social well-being to their physical health, ensuring a young person can find everything they need here to be well. We are so grateful to be able to offer their services at Kickstand.”

Kickstand Edmonton is located in West Edmonton Mall, and is open Monday–Friday from 12–6pm. For more information, visit mykickstand.ca/Edmonton.

About Kickstand

Kickstand is a not-for-profit organization offering free, safe, and confidential mental health services to young Albertans, aged 11 to 25. Through its network of urban, rural and virtual hubs, Kickstand provides a one-stop shop for youth mental health support, substance use counseling, peer support, and more. Its mission is to become the go-to place for young people to find and receive an array of services in one location and improve mental health outcomes for young Albertans. For more information, visit mykickstand.ca/

About YMCA of Northern Alberta



YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to igniting the potential in people since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness to delivering important community outreach programs, the YMCA works to strengthen communities in the Red Deer, Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie and Edmonton regions. For more information, visit ymcanab.ca.

Contact:

Deanna Barker

Director, Marketing & Communications

YMCA of Northern Alberta

587-743-1068

