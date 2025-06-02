ibex to Present at Baird's 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

NEW YORK, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Limited (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that CEO Bob Dechant and CFO Taylor Greenwald will participate in Baird’s 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City.

Dechant and Greenwald will host a “Fireside Chat” on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 2 p.m. ET to speak about the company and answer questions. They will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 30 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of more than 31,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

